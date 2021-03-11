March 11, 2021

Researchers adapt COVID-19 test technique to protect disappearing UK freshwater crustacean

by University of Derby

Researchers adapt COVID-19 test technique to protect disappearing UK freshwater crustacean
Credit: University of Derby

A technique similar to that used to detect COVID-19 in humans could help save an endangered UK species from extinction, researchers at the University of Derby believe.

The native white-clawed has been under threat from a pandemic in the form of a plague to which it has no known resistance, brought in by the invasive signal crayfish, which are indigenous to North America.

The decline of the white-clawed crayfish, which can normally be found underneath rocks and stones in Britain's streams, means they have become very difficult to find using conventional ways of monitoring waterways.

Academics at the University's Aquatic Research Facility have responded to this challenge by examining and using the principles of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which enables scientists to very specific DNA profiles.

In COVID-19 testing, PCRs are used to detect antigens in the body to find out if someone has the virus.

The team has developed a new method based on PCR testing which has enabled them to screen to identify traces of the white-clawed species' DNA.

Although PCR can sometimes produce so-called 'false positive' results, as have been reported from some COVID-19 testing, the team has also developed innovative post-sampling analytical tools to reduce the possibility of incorrect results for locating the presence of the crayfish.

Professor Michael Sweet, one of the research leads for the project, said: "The decline of the UK's white-clawed crayfish population has reached the point where new methods were required to identify their presence in what should be their natural habitat.

"The PCR test developed at Derby is highly sensitive and allows us to detect crayfish even in rivers where they are present at very low densities. If we cannot find a physical specimen, we can now say for sure whether or not they have been present at a particular location just by testing a sample of the water."

Maps of species distribution for white-clawed crayfish across the UK show an alarming reduction in reported sightings, while those of the signal crayfish, which arrived in Europe in the 1960s, have increased considerably over the past four decades.

Now it is hoped that the creation of this new method could help to stem that decline.

Professor Sweet added: "The combination of our new molecular test and the novel we have developed will no doubt help us to complement other ongoing conservation efforts and may even help us to save this aquatic keystone species from its extinction in England."

Explore further

Two Missouri crayfish species may be listed as 'threatened' under Endangered Species Act
More information: Alfred Burian et al. Improving the reliability of eDNA data interpretation, Molecular Ecology Resources (2021). DOI: 10.1111/1755-0998.13367

Christopher R. Troth et al. Seasonality, DNA degradation and spatial heterogeneity as drivers of eDNA detection dynamics, Science of The Total Environment (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.144466

Christopher R. Troth et al. Development and application of eDNA-based tools for the conservation of white-clawed crayfish, Science of The Total Environment (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.141394

Journal information: Molecular Ecology Resources , Science of the Total Environment

Provided by University of Derby
Citation: Researchers adapt COVID-19 test technique to protect disappearing UK freshwater crustacean (2021, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-covid-technique-uk-freshwater-crustacean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

8 hours ago

Does OK hemoglobin make a low level of iron in blood OK?

8 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

11 hours ago

Does having a good memory mean you have a high IQ?

16 hours ago

How exactly does chemotaxis work?

Mar 10, 2021

Oral molnupiravir phase II-a of Covid RCT by Merck

Mar 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments