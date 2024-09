Molecular Ecology Resources is a vehicle for the rapid dissemination of new tools for molecular genetic studies in natural populations. Papers that report on the ecology, evolution, behaviour, and conservation of organisms, rather than on technical issues, should be submitted to our companion publication, Molecular Ecology.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1755-0998 Impact factor 3.062 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA