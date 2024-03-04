Counting butterflies reduces anxiety, study shows
New research by leading wildlife charity, Butterfly Conservation, in collaboration with the University of Derby, reveals that counting butterflies reduces anxiety by almost 10%.
The University of Derby is a university in the city of Derby, England. The main site is on Kedleston Road, Allestree in the north-west of Derby close to the A38 opposite Markeaton Park. The University also has a campus in Buxton, Derbyshire, known as the Devonshire Campus, a grade II* listed building which dominates the local landscape and has a dome which is over 145 ft (44 m) in diameter, bigger than that of St Paul's Cathedral in London. It was formally opened by Prince Charles in February 2006. A contemporary-styled building for Arts, Design and Technology students on Markeaton Street in Derby was formally opened in early November 2007 by Richard Branson. Courses are also run at the Britannia Mill site in Derby and the Chesterfield Centre for health education. The University provides nearly 300 study programmes at undergraduate level. Undergraduate programmes as well as short courses, foundation degrees, and postgraduate degrees are generally superintended by individual faculties/research groups and cover most popularly-recognized academic disciplines and subdisciplines.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
