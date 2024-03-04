The University of Derby is a university in the city of Derby, England. The main site is on Kedleston Road, Allestree in the north-west of Derby close to the A38 opposite Markeaton Park. The University also has a campus in Buxton, Derbyshire, known as the Devonshire Campus, a grade II* listed building which dominates the local landscape and has a dome which is over 145 ft (44 m) in diameter, bigger than that of St Paul's Cathedral in London. It was formally opened by Prince Charles in February 2006. A contemporary-styled building for Arts, Design and Technology students on Markeaton Street in Derby was formally opened in early November 2007 by Richard Branson. Courses are also run at the Britannia Mill site in Derby and the Chesterfield Centre for health education. The University provides nearly 300 study programmes at undergraduate level. Undergraduate programmes as well as short courses, foundation degrees, and postgraduate degrees are generally superintended by individual faculties/research groups and cover most popularly-recognized academic disciplines and subdisciplines.

Address Kedleston Road, Derby, Derbyshire, United Kingdom Website http://www.derby.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Derby

