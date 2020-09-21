September 21, 2020

Two Missouri crayfish species may be listed as 'threatened' under Endangered Species Act

by Bryce Gray, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

crayfish
Cambaridae: Procambarus alleni. Credit: Thomas Seip/Wikipedia

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing two kinds of Missouri crayfish as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, as well as identifying "critical habitat" for their survival and recovery in the state's southeast watersheds.

Both the Big Creek crayfish and the St. Francis River crayfish have seen their numbers contract since the introduction of nonnative woodland crayfish in the 1980s. While the invasive crayfish is seen as the "primary threat" to the , the agency said in its listing last week that they also contend with water quality issues, including those tied to the legacy of lead mining operations in their Ozark region habitat range.

Streams occupied by the lobster-like species include upstream portions of the St. Francis River, and tributaries in Washington and St. Francois counties.

The USFWS proposal would include a special rule to allow for unintentional capture of the crayfish under certain conditions. The proposed designation would only impose new requirements in areas with federal funding, permits or approvals.

The proposal appeared Thursday in the Federal Register and is now subject to a 60-day public comment period.

Last year, Missouri granted protection to two other crayfish species that it considers endangered.

Explore further

Impact of proposed crayfish protections on mining industry uncertain

©2020 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Two Missouri crayfish species may be listed as 'threatened' under Endangered Species Act (2020, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-missouri-crayfish-species-threatened-endangered.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Evolution of the hymen

1 hour ago

Do strategy games and real time strategy games improve brain function?

7 hours ago

Neural network without neurotransmitters

8 hours ago

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

8 hours ago

(Mice) Interleukin 17a and anxiety

10 hours ago

Interesting Brain Scanning/Stimulating Backpack Allows Mobile Brain Studies

15 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments