February 16, 2021

Evolution of cereal spikes

by Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf

Evolution of cereal spikes
Early stage of development of the spike in an 'intermedium-m (int-m)' mutant in barley. The green colour shows the meristem of the glume, which surrounds a terminal floret. Credit: HHU / Jinshun Zhong

A research team led by Prof. Dr. Maria von Korff Schmising from Heinrich Heine University Duesseldorf (HHU) and the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research (MPIPZ) in Cologne investigated the genetic regulation of spike development in barley and wheat. As reported in the current issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), they discovered different barley mutants with wheat-like spikes.

In , the 'meristem' refers to a type of tissue comprising from which various other can develop through and differentiation. These '' give rise to shoots, leaves and roots, but also spikes and flowers.

The research team including members of the Cluster of Excellence on Plant Sciences CEPLAS investigated the function of a gene responsible for the different spike forms of wheat and barley. This gene controls the activity of the spike and floret meristems and thus the number of spikelet and kernels per spike.

The closely related cool-season cereals, barley and wheat, produce variable and defined number of spikelets on their spikes, respectively. It is from these spikelets, that florets and the grains develop. The plant researchers have identified two barley mutants named 'intermedium-m' and 'double seed 1,' which form a wheat-like spike with a terminal floret that consumes the spike meristem thereby reducing the number of lateral spikelets per spike. The INT-M/DUB1 gene maintains meristem identity and suppresses meristem differentiation. The ability of spike meristem to form lateral spikelets thus remains intact.

Prof. Dr. Maria von Korff Schmising, Head of the HHU Institute for Plant Genetics, about possible applications of the research findings: "These key regulators can be used to extend meristem activities. This may allow barley, wheat and other cereals to be modified to produce a higher grain yield."

Explore further

Scientists discover gene associated with slim inflorescence shape of barley
More information: Jinshun Zhong el al., "INTERMEDIUM-M encodes an HvAP2L-H5 ortholog and is required for inflorescence indeterminacy and spikelet determinacy in barley," PNAS (2021). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2011779118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf
Citation: Evolution of cereal spikes (2021, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-evolution-cereal-spikes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Odd Controversy Regarding Great White Polaris Attacks On Humans

1 hour ago

Can you be injected with two different vaccines?

1 hour ago

Do neuron electrical signals generate an electromagnetic field or wave?

1 hour ago

Danger of spending time inside a running, not moving car

2 hours ago

Oxford Vaccine Approved In Australia

2 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

4 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments