January 25, 2021

New materials with high oxygen-ion conductivity opening sustainable future

by Tokyo Institute of Technology

New materials with high oxygen-ion conductivity opening sustainable future
Experimental evidence of the interstitial oxygen O5 and the O1−O5 oxide-ion interstitialcy diffusion of Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05 at a high temperature of 800 oC. Credit: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), Imperial and High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK) Institute of Materials Structure Science, discover new Ba7Nb4MoO20-based materials with high oxygen-ion (oxide-ion O2-) conductivities—"the hexagonal perovskite-related oxides"—and shed light on the underlying mechanisms responsible for their conductivity. Their findings lead the way to uncovering other similar materials, furthering research on developing low-cost and scalable renewable energy technologies.

Over the past few years, fuel cells have become a focal point of research in eco-friendly technology because of their superior abilities to store and produce renewable energy and clean fuel. A typical type of fuel cell gaining ground is the oxide-ion-conducting , which is primarily made of materials through which oxide ions (oxygen ions: O2-), can easily move. New materials with higher conductivity at low and intermediate temperatures, provide a number of advantages over commonly used fuel cells based on yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) electrolytes, such as higher power generation efficiency, longer lifetimes, and lower costs.

However, only a limited number of such materials are known and their application to developing fuel cells has largely remained at the laboratory scale. To truly achieve a sustainable energy economy, new oxide-ion conductors with high conductivity need to be discovered that can allow low-cost and efficient scaling up of these technologies.

Scientists from Tokyo Tech, Imperial and KEK set out to address this need, and in a recent study, identified a new oxide-ion-conducting material that may be a representative of an entire family of oxide-ion conductors.

New materials with high oxygen-ion conductivity opening sustainable future
Comparison of bulk conductivities σb of Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05 and other oxide-ion conductors. Credit: Tokyo Institute of Technology

The material in question has the chemical formula Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05 and is classified as a "hexagonal perovskite-related oxide." Prof Masatomo Yashima, who led the study, explains: "Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05 shows a wide stability range and predominantly oxide-ion conduction in the oxygen partial pressure range from 2x10-26 to 1 atm. Surprisingly, bulk conductivity of Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05, 5.8 × 10-4 S/cm, is remarkably high at 310 °C, and higher than bismuth oxide- and zirconia-based materials. Prof Stephen Skinner comments that the fast oxide ion transport was unambiguously confirmed using the 18O tracer technique at Imperial.

Prof Yashima and his team note that the crystal structure of Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05 contains oxygen-deficient layers, and that its high oxide-ion conductivity is attributable to the oxide-ion migration on the c' layers. In fact, they succeed in experimental visualization of O1-O5 oxide-ion diffusion pathways by the neutron-diffraction measurements at a high temperature 800 oC with SuperHRPD diffractometer of Prof Takashi Kamiyama's group at KEK/J-PARC. Prof Yashima says that the oxide ions migrate via interstitialcy diffusion mechanism through interstitial octahedral O5 and lattice tetrahedral O1 oxygen sites and that the (tetrahedral)-(octahedral) diffusion pathways on the c' layer in Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05 is the same as those in another hexagonal perovskite-related oxide Ba3MoNbO8.5-δ. Therefore, Prof Yashima and his team claim that "The common feature of the diffusion mechanism would be a guide for design of oxide-ion conductors with the hexagonal perovskite related structures and that the present finding of high oxide-ion conductivities in rare-earth-free Ba7Nb3.9Mo1.1O20.05suggests the ability of various hexagonal perovskite related oxides as superior conductors."

Explore further

New high proton conductors with inherently oxygen deficient layers open sustainable future
More information: Masatomo Yashima et al. High oxide-ion conductivity through the interstitial oxygen site in Ba7Nb4MoO20-based hexagonal perovskite related oxides, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-20859-w
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Tokyo Institute of Technology
Citation: New materials with high oxygen-ion conductivity opening sustainable future (2021, January 25) retrieved 25 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-materials-high-oxygen-ion-sustainable-future.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
63 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Applying desiccant to surfaces (aluminum sheet or PLA/PETG)

1 hour ago

Why does nitrogen sp3 hybridize?

Jan 23, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 19, 2021

Can we write mass in coefficients of elements in a chemical equation

Jan 19, 2021

Is the number of significant figures of molar volume at STP (22.7 L/mol) considered?

Jan 11, 2021

Is percent yield based on grams or moles?

Jan 10, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments