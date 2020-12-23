December 23, 2020

Video: Tiny shape-shifting polymers developed for potential medical applications

by California Institute of Technology

plastic
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Engineers at Caltech have developed a process for generating three-dimensional architected polymers with heat-dependent "shape memory" properties: That is, when heated, the material folds and unfolds itself into a new preordained shape.

In this video, Caltech graduate student Luizetta Elliott explains how these could one day be used to perform inside the , such as unclogging a blocked artery or pulling out a blood clot. Elliott worked on micro-architected shape polymers in the lab of Julia R. Greer, the Ruben F. and Donna Mettler Professor of Materials Science, Mechanics and Medical Engineering, who is a pioneer of "nano-architected materials."

Their paper, co-authored with alumna Erika Salzman is titled "Stimuli Responsive Shape Memory Microarchitectures" and was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials on December 8.

Credit: California Institute of Technology

This research was supported by the Chen Neuroscience Institute and the U.S. Department of Defense.

More information: Luizetta V. Elliott et al. Stimuli Responsive Shape Memory Microarchitectures, Advanced Functional Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202008380
Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by California Institute of Technology
Citation: Video: Tiny shape-shifting polymers developed for potential medical applications (2020, December 23) retrieved 23 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-video-tiny-shape-shifting-polymers-potential.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments