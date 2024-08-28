The California Institute of Technology or Caltech is a private institution governed by a Board of Trustees. Caltech began as Throop College of Technology in 1891. Under the direction of Nobel Prize physicist Robert Andrews Millikan and the newly formed Research Council, Caltech was created in 1921. In subsequent years Caltech has emerged as a highly focused institution of learning. Annually, Caltech accepts less than 2200 exceptionally gifted undergraduate and graduate students for enrollment. The core curriculum is divided into six categories; Division of Biology, Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Division of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Division of Geological and Planetary Science, Division of Humanities and Social Sciences, Division of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy. Caltech operates (manages) The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, The Mount Wilson Observatory, Spitzer Space Telescope and other endeavors .Caltech was home to Murray Gell-Mann and Richard Feynman and 31 Nobel Laureates, 49 U.S. Medal of Science recipients and 10 National Medal of Technology recipients. Caltech is accepted world-wide as an institute of scientific and academic excellence.

Address
1200 East California Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91125
Website
http://www.caltech.edu/#
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_Institute_of_Technology

New algorithms could enhance autonomous spacecraft safety

For humans throughout history, the sky has evoked thoughts of a vast emptiness, of a great vacant dome punctuated during the day by the sun, and at night by numerous tiny spots of light (and periodically by the moon). As ...

Space Exploration

Aug 28, 2024

New research elucidates a master regulator of protein production

Proteins are among the most important molecular building blocks of life. They themselves are built from amino acids linked together based on the information in our genetic material. In this process, the genetic code is translated ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 28, 2024

Model highlights three roots of online toxicity

In 2022, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience Dean Mobbs began to investigate the relationship between social media use and mental health and well-being. As his research program ramps up to test brain activity and physiological ...

Social Sciences

Aug 26, 2024

Hybrid imaging approach reveals microbes in 3D

Caltech researchers have developed a new method to create three-dimensional images of complex communities of bacteria and plant roots. The technology synthesizes two traditional methods of imaging: visualizing microbes with ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 26, 2024

The evolution of the Trappist-1 planetary system

Planets are bodies that orbit a star and have sufficient gravitational mass that they form themselves into roughly spherical shapes that, in turn, exert gravitational force on smaller objects around them, such as asteroids ...

Astronomy

Aug 20, 2024

