December 17, 2020

LncExpDB: Expression database of human long non-coding RNAs

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

genes
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Recently, the researchers from the Beijing Institute of Genomics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have constructed an expression database of human long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs), LncExpDB. This study was published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.

The transcribes a large number of lncRNAs, which are extensively involved in a variety of essential biological processes and human diseases. While hundreds of thousands of human lncRNAs have been identified primarily attributable to the rapid development of high-throughput sequencing technology, only a small subset of them have been functionally characterized.

As RNA-seq data provides the most direct evidence for identifying their potential functions across various biological conditions, it is desirable to have a dedicated expression database that comprehensively integrates expression profiles and systematically characterizes expression features of human lncRNAs.

To this end, LncExpDB, an expression database of human lncRNAs, was developed.

Based on comprehensive integration and stringent curation, LncExpDB currently houses expression profiles of 101,293 high-quality human lncRNA genes derived from 1,977 samples of 337 biological conditions across nine biological contexts, i.e., normal tissue/cell line, cancer tissue/cell line, subcellular localization, exosome, cell differentiation, preimplantation embryo, organ development, circadian rhythm and virus infection.

LncExpDB estimates lncRNA genes' expression reliability and capacities, identifies 25,191 featured genes, and further obtains 28,443,865 lncRNA-mRNA interactions.

Moreover, LncExpDB is equipped with user-friendly web interfaces, which enables interactive visualization of expression profiles across various conditions and easy exploration of featured lncRNAs and their interacting partners in specific contexts.

This features comprehensive integration and curation of lncRNA and thus will serve as a fundamental resource for functional studies on human lncRNAs.

Explore further

Distinct processing of lncRNAs contributes to non-conserved functions in stem cells
More information: Zhao Li et al. LncExpDB: an expression database of human long non-coding RNAs, Nucleic Acids Research (2020). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkaa850
Journal information: Nucleic Acids Research

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: LncExpDB: Expression database of human long non-coding RNAs (2020, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-lncexpdb-database-human-non-coding-rnas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can machine learning be used to treat diseases?

2 hours ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

15 hours ago

Is information theory useful in biology?

21 hours ago

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

Dec 16, 2020

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Dec 15, 2020

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

Dec 15, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments