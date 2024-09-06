Nucleic Acids Research is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Oxford University Press. It covers research on nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, and related work. Some of its content is available under an open access license. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal s 2010 impact factor is 7.836. The journal publishes two yearly special issues, one dedicated to biological databases, published in January since 1993 and the other on biological web servers, published in July since 2003.

Newly discovered protein stops DNA damage

Researchers from Western University have discovered a protein that has the never-before-seen ability to stop DNA damage in its tracks. The finding could provide the foundation for developing everything from vaccines against ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 15, 2024

Light-responsive gene regulation at the mRNA level

Researchers at the University of Bayreuth have established a new optogenetic approach that can control the bacterial production of proteins at the mRNA level using blue light. The new system gates the activation of the genetic ...

Biotechnology

Aug 14, 2024

Research shows how RNA 'junk' controls our genes

Researchers at Arizona State University have made a significant advance in understanding how genes are controlled in living organisms. The new study, published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research, focuses on critical snippets ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 2, 2024

New simplified DNA model for advanced computational simulations

DNA is the molecule that contains all the genetic information necessary for the development and functioning of living organisms. It is organized in a structure called "chromatin," which is found inside the nucleus of cells. ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 13, 2024

