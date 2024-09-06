Nucleic Acids Research is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Oxford University Press. It covers research on nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, and related work. Some of its content is available under an open access license. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal s 2010 impact factor is 7.836. The journal publishes two yearly special issues, one dedicated to biological databases, published in January since 1993 and the other on biological web servers, published in July since 2003.

Publisher Oxford University Press Website http://nar.oxfordjournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA