December 21, 2020

High pressure causes hydrogen variants to collapse

by University of Bayreuth

hydrogen sulfide
Ball-and-stick model of hydrogen sulfide. Credit: public domain

Hydrogen exists as a gaseous compound of two hydrogen atoms (H2). Under normal laboratory conditions, H2 occurs in the variants "ortho hydrogen" and "para hydrogen." Until now, it has been unclear how these variants behave under very high pressure. Researchers at the University of Bayreuth have now found the answer. Both ortho- and para-hydrogen become unstable under high pressure and cease to exist as distinguishable states. The research results presented in Nature Communications extend our physical understanding of fundamental quantum mechanical processes.

The two states of molecular , ortho and para hydrogen, are known in research as spin isomers. They have the same , but differ in the way the nuclei of the "twin atoms" connected in an H2 molecule relate to each other in terms of their angular momentum. This results in different physical properties of the spin isomers, for example differences in electrical and thermal conductivity. The question of whether spin isomers coexist under very high pressures is of great interest for planetary research and also for the fundamentals of quantum mechanics. Gas giants such as Jupiter contain large amounts of gaseous hydrogen. In these planets, the H2 molecules are subjected to compressive pressure many hundreds of times higher than that found in the Earth's atmosphere.

"If the two spin isomers were distributed uniformly in , important conclusions about the magnetic fields of these planets and their stability could be derived. However, in our study we have now succeeded for the first time in demonstrating that ortho- and para-hydrogen are destabilized by extremely high compression pressure. Their respective characteristic properties are lost at around 70 gigapascals. This evidence can significantly expand our understanding of quantum mechanical processes," says first author and physicist Dr. Thomas Meier from the University of Bayreuth.

Explore further

Separation of para and ortho water
More information: Thomas Meier et al. Nuclear spin coupling crossover in dense molecular hydrogen, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19927-y
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Bayreuth
Citation: High pressure causes hydrogen variants to collapse (2020, December 21) retrieved 21 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-high-pressure-hydrogen-variants-collapse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Removing green copper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

30 minutes ago

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Dec 16, 2020

In what class does one typically learn that atoms emit EM radiation?

Dec 14, 2020

List of H20 breakdown substances

Dec 14, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Dec 14, 2020

Good chemistry websites

Dec 12, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments