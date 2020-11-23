November 23, 2020

Study reveals true origin of oldest evidence of animals

by Australian National University

Submerged algae Credit: Ilya Bobrovskiy

Two teams of scientists have resolved a longstanding controversy surrounding the origins of complex life on Earth.

The joint studies found extracted from 635-million-year- aren't the earliest evidence of animals, but instead common algae.

The researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), Max Planck Institute and Caltech say the finding has big implications for our understanding of evolution.

"It brings the oldest evidence for animals nearly 100 million years closer to the present day," Dr. Lennart van Maldegem from ANU, co-author author of one study, said.

"We were able to demonstrate that certain molecules from common algae can be altered by —leading to molecules which are indistinguishable from those produced by sponge-like .

Professor Jochen Brocks, also based at ANU, said the mystery of when our very earliest animal ancestors emerged and became abundant in the oceans has puzzled paleontologists for more than a century.

"Ten years ago, scientists discovered the molecular fossils of an animal steroid in rocks that were once at the bottom of an ancient sea in the Middle East," Professor Brocks said.

Sponge Credit: M. Neumann

"The big question was, how could these sponges have been so abundant, covering much of the seafloor across the world, but leave no body fossils?"

Dr. Ilya Bobrovskiy, lead author of the other study, said the researchers have been able to "solve this mystery".

"While it holds true sponges are the only living organism which can produce these steroids, can mimic biology and transform common and abundant algae sterols into 'animal' sterols," he said.

"These molecules can be generated in the lab when simulating and temperatures, but we also showed such processes did happen in ancient rocks."

The two complementary studies have been published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.

More information: van Maldegem, L.M., Nettersheim, B.J., Leider, A. et al. Geological alteration of Precambrian steroids mimics early animal signatures. Nat Ecol Evol (2020). doi.org/10.1038/s41559-020-01336-5
Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Provided by Australian National University
Citation: Study reveals true origin of oldest evidence of animals (2020, November 23) retrieved 23 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-reveals-true-oldest-evidence-animals.html
