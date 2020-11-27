November 27, 2020

Physicists invent printable superconducting device

by Kaveh Lahabi, Leiden Institute of Physics

Physicists invent printable superconducting device
Credit: Leiden Institute of Physics

Superconducting devices such as SQUIDS (Superconducting Quantum Interferometry Device) can perform ultra-sensitive measurements of magnetic fields. Leiden physicsts invented a method to 3-D-print these and other superconducting devices in minutes.

"Fabricating on a computer chip is a multi-step and demanding procedure, requiring dedicated facilities," says Kaveh Lahabi, a physicist at Leiden Universty. "It usually takes days to complete,"

Lahabi and co-authors have developed a new approach, in which Josephson junctions, essential parts of SQUIDS, can be printed on almost any surface in mere minutes, within an electron microscope.

In this video, Lahabi and co-author Tycho Blom demonstrate their technique and discuss their recent article in ACS Nano.

Kaveh Lahabi explaining the 3D-printing process, and walking us through the lab steps Credit: Kaveh Lahabi

Explore further

Supercurrents gone chiral: new type of superconducting junction
More information: Tycho J. Blom et al. Direct-Write Printing of Josephson Junctions in a Scanning Electron Microscope, ACS Nano (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c03656
Journal information: ACS Nano

Provided by Leiden Institute of Physics
Citation: Physicists invent printable superconducting device (2020, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-physicists-printable-superconducting-device.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fundamental fields and vacuum energy

8 hours ago

Differences between peak dose and peak dose rate

Nov 26, 2020

Static potential accelerator question

Nov 21, 2020

Belle II collisions in 2020

Nov 13, 2020

What are some example Feynman diagrams in Yang-Mills theory?

Nov 12, 2020

Why don’t two protons bind together?

Nov 11, 2020

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments