July 17, 2020

Atomtronic device could probe boundary between quantum, everyday worlds

by James Riordon, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Atomtronic device could probe boundary between quantum, everyday worlds
A schematic of an atomtronic SQUID shows semicircular traps that separate clouds of atoms, which quantum mechanically interfere when the device is rotated. Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

A new device that relies on flowing clouds of ultracold atoms promises potential tests of the intersection between the weirdness of the quantum world and the familiarity of the macroscopic world we experience every day. The atomtronic Superconducting QUantum Interference Device (SQUID) is also potentially useful for ultrasensitive rotation measurements and as a component in quantum computers.

"In a conventional SQUID, the quantum interference in electron currents can be used to make one of the most sensitive detectors," said Changhyun Ryu, a physicist with the Material Physics and Applications Quantum group at Los Alamos National Laboratory. "We use rather than charged electrons. Instead of responding to magnetic fields, the atomtronic version of a SQUID is sensitive to mechanical rotation."

Although small, at only about 10 millionths of a meter across, the atomtronic SQUID is thousands of times larger than the molecules and atoms that are typically governed by the laws of quantum mechanics. The relatively large scale of the device lets it test theories of macroscopic realism, which could help explain how the world we are familiar with is compatible with the quantum weirdness that rules the universe on very small scales. On a more pragmatic level, atomtronic SQUIDs could offer highly sensitive rotation sensors or perform calculations as part of quantum computers.

The researchers created the device by trapping cold atoms in a sheet of laser light. A second laser intersecting the sheet "painted" patterns that guided the atoms into two semicircles separated by small gaps known as Josephson Junctions.

When the SQUID is rotated and the Josephson Junctions are moved toward each other, the populations of atoms in the semicircles change as a result of quantum mechanical interference of currents through Josephson Junctions. By counting the in each section of the semicircle, the researchers can very precisely determine the rate the system is rotating.

As the first prototype atomtronic SQUID, the device has a long way to go before it can lead to new guidance systems or insights into the connection between the quantum and classical worlds. The researchers expect that scaling the device up to produce larger diameter atomtronic SQUIDs could open the door to practical applications and new quantum mechanical insights.

Explore further

New quantum device set to support measurement standards of the electrical current
More information: C. Ryu et al. Quantum interference of currents in an atomtronic SQUID, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-17185-6
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Los Alamos National Laboratory
Citation: Atomtronic device could probe boundary between quantum, everyday worlds (2020, July 17) retrieved 17 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-atomtronic-device-probe-boundary-quantum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Non-equilibrium thermodynamics

3 hours ago

Transition from gas to air

4 hours ago

CERN quantum micro-blackholes

Jul 16, 2020

Adding a constant to potential energy doesn't change action?

Jul 14, 2020

Do gas-gas and/or liquid-liquid phase transitions exist?

Jul 14, 2020

Different kinds of infinity in physics?

Jul 13, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments