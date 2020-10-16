October 16, 2020

Scientists discover mechanisms behind thermoelectric material

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists discover mechanisms behind thermoelectric material ZnSe2
The pyrite-type crystal structures of ZnSe2. Credit: JIA Tiantian

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Zhang Yongsheng from the Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science successfully explained the novel physical mechanisms behind pyrite-type ZnSe2.

Pyrite-type ZnSe2 compound was predicted as a strong anharmonicity and promising thermoelectric by the same team early this year, while the underlying physical behind the compound remained ambiguous.

The researchers analyzed the vibrational spectrums and electrical properties of ZnSe2, and verified its .

Their findings showed that the vibrational spectrums of ZnSe2 were characterized by both the isolated high-frequency optical phonon modes due to the stretching of Se-Se , and the low-frequency optical phonon modes with a strong anharmonicity due to the rattling modes of Zn atoms, especially the rotations of Zn atoms around these dimers.

Therefore, they proposed that the existence of localized Se-Se dimers leads to the strong anharmonicity of low-frequency optical modes and the .

Furthermore, their analysis of electronic properties showed that ZnSe2 possessed the complex energy isosurfaces of both valence and conduction bands near the Fermi-level, which could contribute to the promising electrical transport properties of p-type and n-type ZnSe2. The low thermal conductivities and promising electrical transport properties led to a large thermoelectric figure of merit of ZnSe2 for both p-type (ZT=2.21) and n-type (ZT=1.87) doping.

Their studies revealed the effect of the physical mechanism behind this thermoelectric phenomena which could be used to guide researchers to seek promising thermoelectric materials containing strong nonmetallic dimers.

Explore further

Sprinkled with power: How impurities enhance a thermoelectric material at the atomic level
More information: Tiantian Jia et al. Localized dimers drive strong anharmonicity and low lattice thermal conductivity in ZnSe2, Physical Review B (2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.102.125204
Journal information: Physical Review B

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists discover mechanisms behind thermoelectric material (2020, October 16) retrieved 16 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-scientists-mechanisms-thermoelectric-material.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sigfigs and Uncertainties

22 hours ago

Solubility of weak acid salts of aluminum and silver

Oct 14, 2020

Isoelectric point

Oct 11, 2020

MO labelling schemes

Oct 09, 2020

2020 Nobel prize in chemistry

Oct 08, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Oct 07, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments