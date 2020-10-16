Scientists discover mechanisms behind thermoelectric material

The pyrite-type crystal structures of ZnSe 2 . Credit: JIA Tiantian

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Zhang Yongsheng from the Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science successfully explained the novel physical mechanisms behind pyrite-type ZnSe 2 .

Pyrite-type ZnSe 2 compound was predicted as a strong anharmonicity and promising thermoelectric by the same team early this year, while the underlying physical mechanism behind the compound remained ambiguous.

The researchers analyzed the vibrational spectrums and electrical properties of ZnSe 2 , and verified its thermoelectric properties.

Their findings showed that the vibrational spectrums of ZnSe 2 were characterized by both the isolated high-frequency optical phonon modes due to the stretching of Se-Se dimers, and the low-frequency optical phonon modes with a strong anharmonicity due to the rattling modes of Zn atoms, especially the rotations of Zn atoms around these dimers.

Therefore, they proposed that the existence of localized Se-Se dimers leads to the strong anharmonicity of low-frequency optical phonon modes and the low thermal conductivity.

Furthermore, their analysis of electronic properties showed that ZnSe 2 possessed the complex energy isosurfaces of both valence and conduction bands near the Fermi-level, which could contribute to the promising electrical transport properties of p-type and n-type ZnSe 2 . The low thermal conductivities and promising electrical transport properties led to a large thermoelectric figure of merit of ZnSe 2 for both p-type (ZT=2.21) and n-type (ZT=1.87) doping.

Their studies revealed the effect of the physical mechanism behind this thermoelectric phenomena which could be used to guide researchers to seek promising thermoelectric materials containing strong nonmetallic dimers.

Explore further Sprinkled with power: How impurities enhance a thermoelectric material at the atomic level

More information: Tiantian Jia et al. Localized dimers drive strong anharmonicity and low lattice thermal conductivity in ZnSe2, Physical Review B (2020). Journal information: Physical Review B Tiantian Jia et al. Localized dimers drive strong anharmonicity and low lattice thermal conductivity in ZnSe2,(2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.102.125204