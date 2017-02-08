February 8, 2017

Electrons play a key role in heat transport through 2-D tin sheets

by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Electrons play a key role in heat transport through 2D tin sheets
Stanene is a hexagonal lattice of tin atoms just one atom thick (right), which is slightly corrugated (left). Credit: American Physical Society

Heat travels through atom-thin sheets of tin in a very unusual way, A*STAR researchers have found. The discovery could help develop applications for the material, including thermoelectric refrigeration or power generation.

Graphene, a layer of carbon just one atom thick, was first isolated in 2004. Since then, researchers have created a plethora of other '2-D' analogs of graphene using different atoms. Stanene, with its tin atoms arranged in a slightly corrugated hexagonal pattern (see image), arrived in 2015. Hangbo Zhou and colleagues at the A*STAR Institute of High Performance Computing have now studied how this cousin of graphene conducts .

In solid materials, heat is generally carried by electrons or through vibrations between atoms. As these vibrations travel through the material, they behave rather like a particle, known as a phonon. At room temperature, graphene mostly conducts heat with phonons, whereas metals largely rely on electrons. But in stanene, the balance between these two mechanisms was unknown.

The A*STAR team calculated the phonon and electron thermal conduction in stanene at various temperatures, and found that stanene has a much lower phonon thermal conduction than graphene. Indeed, at , electron thermal conduction in stanene is roughly the same as its phonon conduction.

They also found that stanene deviates from the Wiedemann-Franz law, which states that electron thermal conduction depends on the temperature and the electrical conductivity of the material. In stanene, however, the contribution of electron thermal conduction to overall heat transfer also depends on the material's 'chemical potential'— a measure of how much energy is required to add one more electron to the material. Crucially, the researchers found that chemical potential also affects electron thermal transport in graphene and some other 2-D materials.

The surprising findings could make stanene useful in thermoelectric devices, in which a temperature gradient creates a voltage between two parts of a material, or vice versa.

"The Wiedemann-Franz law is one of the major factors that limits the thermoelectric efficiency of conductors," says Zhou. "The violation of the law may provide an alternative route to achieving high-efficiency thermoelectric ."

The calculations suggest that stanene's thermal transport properties could be tuned by altering its chemical potential, he adds, for example by adding traces of other atoms.

The team now hopes to calculate how efficiently stanene can generate thermoelectric power, and the size of the voltage generated by a difference in the material.

More information: Hangbo Zhou et al. Quantum thermal transport in stanene, Physical Review B (2016). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.94.045423

Journal information: Physical Review B

Provided by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Citation: Electrons play a key role in heat transport through 2-D tin sheets (2017, February 8) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-02-electrons-key-role-d-tin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Team claims to have created a sample of stanene
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)