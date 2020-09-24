September 24, 2020

Penicillium camemberti: a history of domestication on cheese

by CNRS

Cultures of Penicillium camemberti (white and fluffy) and Penicillium biforme (grey-green) in a Petri dish. Credit: © Tatiana Giraud, CNRS researcher at the Ecology, Systematics and Evolution Laboratory (CNRS/Université Paris-Saclay/AgroParisTech), CNRS Silver Medal 2015

The white, fluffy layer that covers Camembert is made of a mold resulting from human selection, similar to the way dogs were domesticated from wolves. A collaboration involving French scientists from the CNRS has shown, through genomic analyses and laboratory experiments, that the mold Penicillium camemberti is the result of a domestication process that took place in several stages.

According to their work, a first domestication event resulted in the blue-green mold P. biforme, which is used, for example, for making fresh goat's .

A second, more recent event resulted in the white and fluffy P. camemberti.

Both domesticated species show advantageous characteristics for maturing cheese compared to the wild, closely : they are whiter and grow faster in cheese-ripening cellar conditions.

In addition, they do not produce, or only in very small quantities, a toxin that is potentially dangerous to humans; they also prevent the proliferation of undesirable molds.

This research, published on 24th September in Current Biology, may have an impact on cheese production, by steering the selection of molds according to the desired characteristics.

More information: Current Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2020.08.082
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by CNRS
User comments