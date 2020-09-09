Researchers fabricate high-quality transparent ceramic

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Mid-infrared lasers have been widely used in imaging, detection, diagnostics, environmental monitoring, medicine, industry, defense and others. For mid-infrared laser systems, low phonon energy gain materials are key factors.

Among these mid-infrared materials, Er3+-doped CaF 2 transparent ceramics are promising candidate materials because of their ultra-low phonon energy as well as excellent physical, chemical, and optical properties, which quickly attract the attention of researchers. However, traditional preparation methods can't obtain high-quality Er3+-doped CaF 2 transparent ceramics.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Zhang Long from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a high quality Er3+-doped CaF 2 transparent ceramics by single crystal ceramization. Their study was published in Journal of the European Ceramic Society.

In this research, the researchers grew the 3 at% Er3+-doped CaF 2 single crystal using the temperature gradient technique (TGT). The single crystal was cut into 5*5*3 mm3 cuboid, and put into a graphite mold. It underwent plastic deformation and hot-pressing sintering in a vacuum hot press furnace, after which the researchers obtained the Er3+-doped CaF 2 transparent ceramic. The ceramic sample was polished to 1 mm for characterization.

They discovered that the Er3+-doped CaF 2 transparent ceramics possess an obvious polycrystalline structure, perfect transmittance, and excellent mid-infrared performance, superior to the hot-pressed and hot-formed Er3+-doped CaF 2 ceramics.

In addition, the paper discusses the influencing factor for the slight change of Er3+-doped CaF 2 transparent ceramics in optical performance.

More information: Yiguang Jiang et al. Er 3+ ‐doped CaF 2 polycrystalline ceramic with perfect transparency for mid‐infrared laser, Journal of the American Ceramic Society (2020). Journal information: Journal of the American Ceramic Society Yiguang Jiang et al. Er 3+ ‐doped CaF 2 polycrystalline ceramic with perfect transparency for mid‐infrared laser,(2020). DOI: 10.1111/jace.17308