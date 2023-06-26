the Journal of the American Ceramic Society is a monthly peer reviewed, scientific journal published on behalf of the American Ceramic Society by Wiley-Blackwell. It was established in 1918 and is co-edited by David J. Green, John Halloran, David W. Johnson Jr, and Lisa Klein. Publishing formats included full length original research, communications (rapid publishing), feature articles (invited-in-depth), and review articles (invited). According to WorldCat the journal is alternately identified by Journal and Ceramic Abstracts, or Communications of the American Ceramic Society. Moreover, Journal of the American Ceramic Society supersedes Transactions of the American Ceramic Society and has absorbed Advanced Ceramic Materials. The focus of The Journal of the American Ceramic Society is original research in the discipline of ceramic-materials-science. Broad topical coverage includes microstructure, microscopy, glass science, chemistry of crystals, bioceramic science, colloidal science, and powder processing. Original research topics include fundamental research in the science of ceramics, and ceramic based composites. This journal is indexed in the following databases, among others:

Publisher
American Ceramic Society and Wiley-Blackwell
Country
United States
History
1918-present
Website
http://www.blackwellpublishing.com/journal.asp?ref=0002-7820
Impact factor
1.944 (2009)

Researchers fabricate high-quality transparent ceramic

Mid-infrared lasers have been widely used in imaging, detection, diagnostics, environmental monitoring, medicine, industry, defense and others. For mid-infrared laser systems, low phonon energy gain materials are key factors.

Materials Science

Sep 9, 2020

0

17

A new 'gold standard' for safer ceramic coatings

Making your own ceramics can be a way to express your creativity, but some techniques and materials used in the process could spell bad news for your health and the environment. If not prepared properly, some glazed ceramics ...

Nanomaterials

Mar 27, 2020

0

397

A path to the future, paved with ceramics

When you hear the word "ceramics," you may think of the mug you made in pottery class or the vases collecting dust on your grandmother's shelf. While these objects are made up of ceramics, they're only one small part of the ...

Materials Science

Mar 15, 2019

0

209

Simple and low-cost crack-healing of ceramic-based composites

A team of researchers at Osaka University demonstrated that cracks induced in composites consisting of alumina ( Al2O3) ceramics and titanium (Ti) as dispersed phase could be healed at room temperature, a world first. This ...

Materials Science

Feb 12, 2019

0

6

Cementless fly ash binder makes concrete 'green'

Rice University engineers have developed a composite binder made primarily of fly ash, a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, that can replace Portland cement in concrete.

Materials Science

Jun 18, 2018

0

176

Taking concrete steps toward lower carbon dioxide emissions

The hardest thing about concrete just might be the problem of how to make the ubiquitous building material in an environmentally friendly manner. Recent laboratory results at Princeton University indicate that the challenge ...

Materials Science

Aug 2, 2017

0

168

Researchers develop eco-friendly concrete

In the future, wide-ranging composite materials are expected to be stronger, lighter, cheaper and greener for our planet, thanks to an invention by Rutgers' Richard E. Riman.

Materials Science

Feb 13, 2017

0

54

