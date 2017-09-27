September 27, 2017

Researchers report innovative solid state fluoride ceramic lasers

by University of Electro Communications

Researchers report innovative solid state fluoride ceramic lasers
Yb:CaF2-LaF3 ceramic samples with different combinations of doping concentrations. Credit: University of Electro Communications

Polycrystalline ceramic materials offer advantages including robustness over conventional glass as gain media for solid state lasers: devices that find many applications such as laser processing and medical surgery.

Recently, there has been renewed interest in fluoride ceramics lasers for oscillators/amplifiers. Here, Shotaro Kitajima at the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, Hitoshi Ishizawa at Nikon Corporation, and colleagues report on the development of the first Yb3+-doped CaF2-LaF3 ceramic laser with a maximum power output of 4.36 W and slope efficiency of 69.5%.

Kitajima and colleagues fabricated CaF2 ceramics doped with two of La and Yb from 1 at. % La3+, 1 at. % Yb3+ to 6 at. % La3+, 6 at. % Yb3+. The doping was carried out using a wet process to mix CaF2 with two kinds rare-earth fluorides with average diameters of 200 nm. This was followed by sintering first between 750°-900° in air followed by the hot isostatic pressing method between 700°-1000° in an inert atmosphere.

Notably, the random orientation of the axes of grains in ceramics improves their mechanical robustness, which is one of the main motivations for producing CaF2 ceramics for gain media.

The findings described in this paper show that it may be possible to significantly improve the physical properties of Yb: CaF2-ceramic materials for high performance gain media.

More information: Shotaro Kitajima et al. Yb^3+-doped CaF_2-LaF_3 ceramics laser, Optics Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1364/OL.42.001724

Journal information: Optics Letters

Provided by University of Electro Communications

Citation: Researchers report innovative solid state fluoride ceramic lasers (2017, September 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-solid-state-fluoride-ceramic-lasers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop a minimally traumatic and inexpensive ceramic laser scalpel
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

21 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)