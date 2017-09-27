Researchers report innovative solid state fluoride ceramic lasers

Yb:CaF 2 -LaF 3 ceramic samples with different combinations of doping concentrations. Credit: University of Electro Communications

Polycrystalline ceramic materials offer advantages including robustness over conventional glass as gain media for solid state lasers: devices that find many applications such as laser processing and medical surgery.

Recently, there has been renewed interest in fluoride ceramics lasers for ultrashort pulse laser oscillators/amplifiers. Here, Shotaro Kitajima at the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, Hitoshi Ishizawa at Nikon Corporation, and colleagues report on the development of the first Yb3+-doped CaF 2 -LaF 3 ceramic laser with a maximum power output of 4.36 W and slope efficiency of 69.5%.

Kitajima and colleagues fabricated CaF 2 ceramics doped with two rare earth ions of La and Yb from 1 at. % La3+, 1 at. % Yb3+ to 6 at. % La3+, 6 at. % Yb3+. The doping was carried out using a wet process to mix CaF 2 with two kinds rare-earth fluorides with average diameters of 200 nm. This was followed by sintering first between 750°-900° in air followed by the hot isostatic pressing method between 700°-1000° in an inert atmosphere.

Notably, the random orientation of the axes of grains in ceramics improves their mechanical robustness, which is one of the main motivations for producing CaF 2 ceramics for gain media.

The findings described in this paper show that it may be possible to significantly improve the physical properties of Yb: CaF 2 -ceramic materials for high performance laser gain media.

More information: Shotaro Kitajima et al. Yb^3+-doped CaF_2-LaF_3 ceramics laser, Optics Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1364/OL.42.001724 Journal information: Optics Letters