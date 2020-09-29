September 29, 2020

Study traces the evolution of gill covers

by University of Southern California

USC-led study traces the evolution of gill covers
A little skate (Leucoraja erinacea) embryo showing Pou3f3 gene activity in the central nervous system as well as the five pairs of nascent gill covers. Credit: Christine Hirschberger, University of Cambridge

The emergence of jaws in primitive fish allowed vertebrates to become top predators. What is less appreciated is another evolutionary innovation that may have been just as important for the success of early vertebrates: the formation of covers to protect and pump water over the gills. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), USC Stem Cell scientists and their collaborators have identified a key modification to the genome that led to the evolution of gill covers more than 430 million years ago.

The scientists started by creating zebrafish with mutations in a gene called Pou3f3. Strikingly, lacking this gene, or the DNA element controlling its activity in the , failed to form gill covers. Conversely, zebrafish producing too much Pou3f3 developed extra rudimentary gill covers.

Intrigued by these findings, co-corresponding authors Gage Crump and Lindsey Barske collaborated with scientists from several universities to explore whether changes in Pou3f3 might account for the wide variation in gill covers across vertebrates. Crump is a professor of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Barske initiated the study in the Crump Lab, and is now an assistant professor at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

In such as sea lampreys, which lack gill covers, the scientists found that the control element to produce Pou3f3 in the gill region is missing.

In contrast, in cartilaginous fish such as sharks and skates, the control element for Pou3f3 is active in all gills. Correspondingly, nearly all cartilaginous fish have a separate cover over each gill. In bony fish, including zebrafish, the control element produces Pou3f3 in one particular region, leading to a single cover for all gills.

USC-led study traces the evolution of gill covers
A live adult zebrafish showing showing Pou3f3 gene activity (green) in the gill cover, jaw support skeleton, and eye. Bone-forming cells are labeled in magenta. Credit: Peter Fabian, USC Stem Cell

"Remarkably, we have identified not only a gene responsible for gill cover formation," said Crump, "but also the ancient control element that allowed Pou3f3 to first make gill covers and then diversify them in cartilaginous versus ."

Barske and Crump even showed that humans retain this control element, reflecting the presence of gill cover-like structures in human embryos that are inherited from our distant fish ancestors.

Explore further

Ancient bony fish forces rethink of how sharks evolved
More information: Lindsey Barske et al, Evolution of vertebrate gill covers via shifts in an ancient Pou3f3 enhancer, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2011531117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Southern California
Citation: Study traces the evolution of gill covers (2020, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-evolution-gill.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crows cognitive behaviors suggest conscious experiences

1 hour ago

COVID data comments

6 hours ago

Using Far-UVC Light To Kill Airborne Human Coronaviruses

11 hours ago

Odd evolutionary outcomes: green fur, body fat, anything else?

12 hours ago

Oldest human tracks found in Arabian Peninsula

Sep 27, 2020

What are all the ways to grow grey matter in the human brain?

Sep 25, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments