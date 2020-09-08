September 8, 2020

CEOs with uncommon names tend to implement unconventional strategies

by Avery Ruxer Franklin, Rice University

ceo
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

If you're looking for an unconventional approach to doing business, select a CEO with an uncommon name, according to new research co-authored by an expert at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business.

"Using 19 years of data on 1,172 public firms, we show that firms' distinctive strategies are systematically linked to their CEOs' uncommon names," wrote co-authors Yan Anthea Zhang, the Fayez Sarofim Vanguard Professor of Strategy at the Jones School, and Yungu Kang and David H. Zhu of Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business.

Past studies have examined how organizational outcomes are associated with leadership personalities, values, experiences and demographic characteristics, but not CEO's names—"one of the most fundamental attributes," the authors argue. A person's name influences their behavior, cognition and sense of self, according to the paper.

"Studies suggest that individuals with uncommon names tend to have a self-conception of being different from their peers," they wrote. "Although many people may not have the confidence to exhibit how unique they believe themselves to be, CEOs do—they are generally confident individuals."

CEOs who have uncommon names are motivated to differentiate themselves from other CEOs, they argue, which influences strategic distinctiveness, or the degree that a business' differs from industry peers.

"This is consistent with findings from that successful professionals who have uncommon names tend to view themselves as more special, unique, interesting and creative," they wrote.

Developing and implementing unique strategies is "critical for firms to obtain and achieve superior performance," according to the authors. They argue that CEOs with uncommon names tend to adopt strategies that deviate from the industry norm, leading to distinctive strategies.

"Our findings can help all stakeholders to better understand and predict a CEO's strategic decisions, they wrote. "Because CEOs with uncommon names tend to pursue distinctive strategies, boards that seek to enhance the distinctiveness of their firms' strategies may want to hire CEOs with uncommon names."

"Other , middle-level managers and employees can also expect a higher likelihood of implementing distinctive strategies when their CEOs have more uncommon names," the authors continued. "Competitors can expect a firm to engage in unusual competitive moves when the CEO has an uncommon name."

Explore further

Changing CEO before IPO may raise valuation
More information: Yungu Kang et al. Being Extraordinary: How Ceos' Uncommon Names Explain Strategic Distinctiveness, Strategic Management Journal (2020). DOI: 10.1002/smj.3231
Provided by Rice University
Citation: CEOs with uncommon names tend to implement unconventional strategies (2020, September 8) retrieved 8 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-ceos-uncommon-tend-unconventional-strategies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments