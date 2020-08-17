August 17, 2020

NASA finds short-lived Fausto faded fast

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds short-lived Fausto faded fast
On Aug. 17 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 UTC), the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite showed Fausto devoid of strong storms. Coldest cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius) in fragmented bands north and south of the center. Credit: NASA/NRL

Post-Tropical Storm Fausto faded fast in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. NASA's Terra satellite provided an infrared look at the storm, which showed no areas of heavy rainfall, and the storm was classified as a remnant low-pressure area.

Fausto developed from Tropical Depression 11E, which formed by 11 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 15. Twelve hours later, it strengthened into Tropical Storm Fausto at 11 a.m. EDT, Sunday, Aug. 16.  A half day after that it had weakened back to a . And by 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 17, it weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, remnant low-pressure area.

NASA's Terra satellite uses to analyze the strength of storms by providing temperature information about the system's clouds. The strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite gathered infrared data on Fausto. Data showed Fausto devoid of strong storms. The coldest cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius) in fragmented bands north and south of the center.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted at 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 17, "Fausto has been absent of for about 12 hours, and with the system over below 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit and tropical cyclones need at least 26.6C/80F to maintain intensity), it is unlikely organized deep convection will return. Therefore, Fausto has become a remnant low, and this will be the final NHC advisory on this system."

Explore further

NASA analyzes new eastern Pacific Ocean Tropical Depression 7E
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds short-lived Fausto faded fast (2020, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-nasa-short-lived-fausto-fast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

15 hours ago

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments