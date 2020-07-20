July 20, 2020

NASA analyzes new eastern Pacific Ocean Tropical Depression 7E

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA analyzes new eastern Pacific Ocean Tropical Depression 7E
On July 20 at 2:30 a.m. EDT (0630 UTC), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Terra satellite gathered temperature information about Tropical Depression 7E’s cloud tops. MODIS found one small area of powerful thunderstorms (red) where temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

The seventh tropical depression of the Eastern Pacific Ocean has formed. NASA's Terra satellite used infrared light to identify the area of strongest storms and coldest cloud top temperatures in Tropical Depression 7E.

Tropical Depression 7E formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean well to the southwest of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. However, the storm is expected to be short-lived because it is expected to track over waters too cool to maintain it. Tropical cyclones need of at least 26.6 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit) to maintain strength.

On July 20 at 2:30 a.m. EDT (0630 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite analyzed Tropical Depression 7E's cloud tops in . Infrared data provides temperature information, and the strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures. Terra found one small area where temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 Celsius) in the southeastern quadrant. Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms with the potential to generate heavy rainfall.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression 7E was located near latitude 18.0 degrees north and longitude 129.3 degrees west. That is about 1,300 miles (2,090 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that the depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 kph), and this motion is expected to continue through Monday night, followed by a turn the west by early Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 millibars.

NHC Forecaster Stacy Stewart noted, "Although the is expected to remain low at less than 5 knots for the next 24 hours or so, the small cyclone is already moving over sub-26 degree Celsius sea-surface temperatures (SST), with slightly cooler water ahead of the system. The ingestion of cooler and drier air, along with the cool SSTs, is expected to weaken the system below depression status by 24 hours."

Little if any change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. The depression is expected to be a short-lived tropical cyclone that will degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday morning.

Explore further

NASA infrared view finds small areas of strength in new depression 6E
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA analyzes new eastern Pacific Ocean Tropical Depression 7E (2020, July 20) retrieved 20 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-nasa-eastern-pacific-ocean-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

Jul 18, 2020

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 17, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments