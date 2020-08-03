NASA satellites show two views of California's Apple Fire

Image was taken by NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite on Aug. 02, 2020 in visible light. Credit: NOAA/NASA

NASA's satellites were working overtime as they snapped pictures of the large Apple Fire in Banning Canyon near San Bernardino, California on Aug. 02, 2020. This fire began on July 31, 2020 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. To date the fire has consumed 20,516 acres and is 5% contained.

Much of the northern and eastern edge of the fire is located in very steep, rugged hillsides not easily accessible to firefighting vehicles. Low humidity, high temperatures, low moisture content in the surrounding vegetation and winds all contribute to the spread of fire once it breaks out. This fire is burning in an area that haso not had fire activity in recent years leaving it with plenty of fuel for growth. Hot, dry conditions are expected to continue in the area.

Image was taken by NASAs Aqua satellite on Aug. 02, 2020 using infrared light. Using the infrared light channel on Aqua it is much easier to distinguish the edges of the fire which appear reddish brown in the image. Credit: NASA

