Image: NASA's Aqua satellite captures smoke billowing off California coast

December 14, 2017 by Lynn Jenner
Image: NASA's Aqua satellite captures smoke billowing off California coast
Credit: Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC

The huge amounts of smoke tumbling off the coast of California is also an indicator of how active the Thomas Fire still is. The grayish brown smoke shows that the fire is continuing to find fuel to burn. The billows of smoke coming off the Thomas Fire reach from the Santa Barbara all the way up the coast into Oregon and Washington.

Inciweb reports today that the fire is 237,500 acres in size and has been burning for 10 days now. Even though almost 50 percent of the fire is on system land, the fire still continues to threaten structures and communities. The Santa Ana winds are still gusty and are pushing the fire to the west. In the path of the fire is still plenty of fuel which is critically low in moisture and therefore easily combustible. Low humidity also continues to support the growth of the fire. The main concern of the firefighting effort is to continue to defend structures that are in the path of the fire and to continue efforts to control the perimeter of the fire. At present the fire is 25% contained. Nearly 8,000 firefighters are engaged in the Thomas Fire.

The Thomas Fire continues to threaten the communities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito and surrounding areas. Weather conditions continue to be favorable for fire growth and unfavorable for fire fighting. A Red Flag warning remains in effect meaning that critical fire are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of , low relative humidity, and warm can contribute to extreme behavior.

NASA's Aqua satellite collected this natural-color image with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, MODIS, instrument on December 12, 2017.

Explore further: Suomi NPP satellite provides copious information on California's fires

Related Stories

California still under the throes of wildfire woes

October 17, 2017

Northern parts of California especially around the Napa and Somona Valley areas are still having major wildfire issues that continue to be exacerbated by weather conditions. Other areas of California are also in danger, ...

Wildfires in California not slowing down

October 12, 2017

Wildfires continue to cause widespread destruction in the Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley areas of California. Hot, dry conditions, high winds, and lack of water in the area continue to hamper firefighter efforts in fighting ...

Image: Gap Fire in California continues to burn

September 7, 2016

The Gap Fire continues to burning on the Klamath National Forest after starting on August 27, 2016 under circumstances that are still being investigated. Currently the fire is 26,213 acres in size and is 30% contained.

Numerous fires spread from north to south in Oregon

August 30, 2017

Fires meander up and down the state of Oregon mostly through the Cascade Mountains in this NASA Aqua satellite image taken on Aug. 28, 2017. The fires were mostly started by lightning strikes and Inciweb is tracking 20 different ...

Image: Fires and hot spots in Arizona

July 3, 2017

Wildfires have been plaguing the southwestern United States with hot, dry weather, high winds and lightning strikes. The interesting point to note in this image is the "modis hot spot" highlighted area. This is a spot on ...

Recommended for you

Climate change made Harvey rainfall 15 percent more intense

December 14, 2017

A team of scientists from World Weather Attribution, including researchers from Rice University and other institutions in the United States and Europe, have found that human-caused climate change made the record rainfall ...

East Antarctic Ice Sheet has history of instability

December 13, 2017

The East Antarctic Ice Sheet locks away enough water to raise sea level an estimated 53 meters (174 feet), more than any other ice sheet on the planet. It's also thought to be among the most stable, not gaining or losing ...

Hydraulic fracturing negatively impacts infant health

December 13, 2017

From North Dakota to Ohio to Pennsylvania, hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, has transformed small towns into energy powerhouses. While some see the new energy boom as benefiting the local economy and decreasing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.