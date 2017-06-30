Image: Fires and hot spots in Arizona

July 3, 2017
Image: Fires and hot spots in Arizona
Credit: NASA

Wildfires have been plaguing the southwestern United States with hot, dry weather, high winds and lightning strikes. The interesting point to note in this image is the "modis hot spot" highlighted area. This is a spot on the ground that the MODIS instrument aboard both the Aqua and Terra satellites has recognized as having temperatures higher than the background. When accompanied by plumes of smoke, as in this image, such hot spots are diagnostic for fire. This tool is essential in helping firefighters pinpoint and target wildfires, especially in remote areas where they may not have even been reported. The earlier they can begin to fight the fire, the more quickly the fire can be contained and extinguished.

The Goodwin has been burning since June 24 and its cause is still under investigation. This fire is the only fire on this map that was not caused by a lighting strike. There are 752 personnel fighting this fire which is at present 25% contained. Several areas around the fire have been evacuated for the safety of the residents. Current weather conditions are slightly higher in humidity but winds still continue to plague firefighters and spread fire.

The Gentry fire began with a lightning strike on June 28 and has already grown to 100 acres. The fire is in the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in Navajo County. The fire is being fueled by dead and down vegetation and brush. There are 50-60 personnel assigned with moderate growth potential forecasted.

The Pinal fire began back on May 8 with a lightning strike and has grown to 7,193 acres. It is located 6 miles south of Globe, Arizona and is 95% contained. The forecast for the area is for hot, for the near future. Fuel moisture remains critically low. Smoke and possible flames are probable within the fire's perimeter until the area receives significant moisture.

The Frye fire is the largest of the fires at 39,993 acres in size. This fire began on June 7 with a lightning strike on the north and south sides of Mt. Graham. Over 790 personnel are assigned to this fire and it is currently 45% contained. Hot and dry weather will continue over the fire through Saturday with increasing wind speeds on Saturday. Wind is a factor that often plagues firefighters because of its ability to aid the spread of fire quickly, often changing direction and putting firefighters at risk.

Explore further: Image: Several fires burn in Arizona and New Mexico

Related Stories

Image: Several fires burn in Arizona and New Mexico

June 17, 2016

Dry tinder, naturally occurring weather, and hot weather make for dangerous conditions in the Southwest.  Three fires which all began by lightning strikes in the month of May are still burning in New Mexico and Arizona. 

Image: Pioneer Fire and Maple Fire burning still

September 13, 2016

The Pioneer Fire in Idaho and the Maple Fire in Wyoming, just outside of Yellowstone, are both still burning.  The Pioneer Fire has been burning for almost two months now and has burned 185,895 acres to date.  It is 56% ...

NASA image: Skunk fire in Arizona

May 16, 2014

The Skunk Fire in Arizona started with a lightning strike on Saturday, April 19. Currently over 10,000 acres have been affected. It is located in the San Carlos Apache Reservation. The terrain in the area is very steep with ...

Image: Fires in Idaho and Wyoming

August 24, 2016

Wildfires have been plaguing the western part of the United States for the summer season and no state seems to be without incident.  Both Idaho and Wyoming have their share of wildfires as well.  The Pioneer and Rough Fires ...

Image: Southeastern wildfires are still blazing

November 22, 2016

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of the fires that continue to blaze in the southeastern United States with no end in sight. There are several fires visible. Two are fires that are listed on the Inciweb ...

Fires in Idaho

July 22, 2013

Forest fires continue to plague the hot, dry western part of the United States this summer. In Idaho, several fires were spotted by NASA's Aqua satellite on July 20, 2013. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal ...

Recommended for you

'Perfect storm' led to 2016 Great Barrier Reef bleaching

July 3, 2017

Researchers from James Cook University and the Université catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium say unprecedented oceanographic conditions in 2016 produced the perfect storm of factors that lead to a mass coral ...

Study examines geology of Oklahoma's largest earthquake

June 30, 2017

Oklahomans are no strangers to Mother Nature's whims. From tornadoes and floods to wildfires and winter storms, the state sees more than its share of natural hazards. But prior to 2009, "terra firma" in Oklahoma meant just ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.