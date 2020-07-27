July 27, 2020

New technique sheds light on the mysteries of complex chemical reaction networks

by Laura Millsaps, Ames Laboratory

chemistry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory and their colleagues have discovered a way to untangle the mysteries of complex reaction networks by employing a measurement tool in a unique way.

Catalysis is a fundamental chemical process used in many — it speeds the breakdown or combination of compounds into new ones, for the production of things as varied as foods, medicines, plastics, and fuels. Making catalysis more precise, efficient and multi-functional has the potential to reduce the number of steps in , reduce waste or harmful byproducts, and reduce energy consumption.

To do this, Ames Laboratory associate scientist Long Qi used a newly-developed tool, called operando magic angle spinning (operando MAS-NMR), and applied it to catalytic reactions at real time under high pressure. In this way, Qi was able to map the complex activity unfolding as a catalyst transforms and rearranges molecules.

"It's not just one or two or three molecules. In this experiment, we identified six intermediate species, two main products, and 10 transformation steps, and that level of complexity is a feature of these networks" said Qi. "The information we gained in this work is very useful in order to achieve higher productivity out of these complex reaction networks."

"The problem with traditional investigations of catalysis is that we see what we put in at the beginning and we see what we get out at the end, but what is happening in the middle is the missing link," said Wenyu Huang, a scientist in Ames Laboratory's Chemical and Biological Science Division, who performs research in the areas of heterogeneous catalysis using intermetallic compounds (IMCs), and metal organic frameworks (MOFs). "In this work, we demonstrate that understanding these intermediate steps is the key to being able to tune these processes to achieve the desired end products."

The team mapped a catalytic system that is of interest because its products can be used as key components of pharmaceuticals or in hydrogen storage technologies. With the knowledge they gained by the operando MAS-NMR mapping, they were able to select production of either tetrahydroquinoline or quinoline out of the reaction by adding an additional catalyst to act at a kinetically-controlled critical step, with water as the only byproduct.

"The idea that we can switch up products for on-demand synthesis is a new concept," said Qi. "The implication for research is that we can avoid lengthy trial and error experimentation. For industry, it has the potential to streamline production and reduce costs."

The research is further discussed in the paper, "Deciphering a Reaction Network for the Switchable Production of Tetrahydroquinoline or Quinoline with MOF-Supported Pd Tandem Catalysts," published in ACS Catalysis.

Explore further

New research paves the way for simulating catalysts under reaction conditions
More information: Long Qi et al. Deciphering a Reaction Network for the Switchable Production of Tetrahydroquinoline or Quinoline with MOF-Supported Pd Tandem Catalysts, ACS Catalysis (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.0c00899
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Ames Laboratory
Citation: New technique sheds light on the mysteries of complex chemical reaction networks (2020, July 27) retrieved 27 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-technique-mysteries-complex-chemical-reaction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Energy level diagram of a chemical reaction

20 hours ago

Face shield bleach disinfection

Jul 26, 2020

Acetate anion destabilization by methyl group

Jul 23, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jul 20, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jul 19, 2020

Cleaning with HCL

Jul 18, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments