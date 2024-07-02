Ames Laboratory was originally formed by The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in 1947 and is currently funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. Ames Laboratory is managed by Iowa State University located in Ames, Iowa. The primary purpose of Ames Laboratory is research on the synthesis and study of new raw materials. Necessary components include high-speed computing, natural resources and environmental clean up and restoration. Ames Laboratory conducts high level national security research. Ames Laboratory has a professional staff of scientists, engineers and support staff of about 420 and approximately 84 students.

Address 111 TASF Ames, IA 50011-3020 Website http://www.ameslab.gov/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ames_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

