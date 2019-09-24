September 24, 2019

Team solves decade-old mystery in chemical transformations

by Genoa Blankenship, Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory

PNNL solves decade-old mystery in chemical transformations
Ferris wheel depicts the carboxyl catalytic cycle. Credit: Cortland Johnson

Researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have solved a mystery for a chemical reaction essential for fuel and fertilizer production. The so-called water-gas shift reaction forms hydrogen fuel and carbon dioxide from carbon monoxide and steam. The research addresses a fundamental question in the chemical transformations that are accomplished using catalysts, chemicals that help speed up reactions and are used to make thousands of consumer and industrial products.

The discovery, published in the October 2019 issue of Nature Catalysis, addresses a fundamental chicken-or-egg question in catalysis: Do interactions between chemical reactants and the create an "" or does an "active site" already exist within the catalyst?

Using a combination of sophisticated techniques that can track the reaction in real time, the researchers, led by Janos Szanyi and Vassiliki-Alexandra (Vanda) Glezakou, determined experimentally that the active site is not intrinsic to the catalyst. Instead, it's created when the catalyst encounters that reactant. The PNNL team answered the question by observing distinct changes in catalyst properties before and after encountering that reactant.

"Our new understanding has provided us with a roadmap to develop more efficient catalysts," said Nicholas Nelson, a PNNL postdoctoral research associate and first author on the research article. "One such avenue is to use a single-metal atom as the catalytic site, as opposed to several hundred metal atoms stuck to each other. This will maximize catalyst efficiency by ensuring that each metal atom participates in the reaction."

If researchers could develop faster, more stable catalysts to drive the , it would increase manufacturing efficiency for fertilizer ingredients, such as ammonia, or fuels such as hydrocarbons, methanol, and hydrogen.

"This discovery could also lead to fuel becoming more pervasive in the , which may lower transportation emissions and diversify our energy portfolio," Nelson said.

The discovery is the culmination of more than two years of experiments performed within PNNL's Institute for Integrated Catalysis, which explores and develops the chemistry and technology of catalyzed processes that enable a carbon-neutral future. The researchers used a specialized piece of equipment that can "see" the reaction happening in real time. By combining two forms of spectroscopy, researchers were able to follow the reaction process in unprecedented detail, sorting out precisely when and how the chemicals combined and how products were generated. The combination of instrument capability and experiments using unconventional gas sequences were critical to identify the key intermediate during the water-gas shift reaction.

The intermediate in this reaction, termed a carboxyl, was theoretically proposed over 10 years ago, yet has not been detected experimentally until now. The evolution and detection of this intermediate is an important finding that changes the way scientists think about the interaction between hydrogen and single-metal atom catalysts. The new insight will not only aid in the development of catalysts for water-gas shift but also numerous other reactions involving hydrogen.

Explore further

Rh ensemble catalyst for effective automobile exhaust treatment
More information: Nicholas C. Nelson et al. Carboxyl intermediate formation via an in situ-generated metastable active site during water-gas shift catalysis, Nature Catalysis (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41929-019-0343-2
Journal information: Nature Catalysis

Provided by Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory
Citation: Team solves decade-old mystery in chemical transformations (2019, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-team-decade-old-mystery-chemical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is this water turning black during electrolysis?

1 hour ago

Temperature dependence of ΔS°, ΔG° and ΔH°

5 hours ago

Breaking down cellulose using impact force

9 hours ago

Is there an alternate fuel that de-emphasizes carbon?

Sep 22, 2019

Information on Sulfur hexafluoride?

Sep 22, 2019

Enthalpy Question -- Hess' Law was created because a calorimeter can't be used to measure the enthalpy variation of some reactions?

Sep 18, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration