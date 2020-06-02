June 2, 2020

Scientists develop paper-based sensors for carbon dioxide

by Katie Willis, University of Alberta

Scientists develop paper-based sensors for carbon dioxide
The paper-based sensor developed by U of A researchers turns orange as it is exposed to carbon dioxide. The scientists say the inexpensive, easy-to-produce sensors could have uses in smart buildings or other facilities where continuous CO2 monitoring is needed. Credit: Al Meldrum

A new sensor for detecting carbon dioxide can be manufactured on a simple piece of paper, according to a new study by University of Alberta physicists.

"You can basically think of it as a litmus for ," said U of A physicist Al Meldrum, co-author on the study led by graduate student Hui Wang.

"The work showed that you can make a sensitive carbon dioxide detector out of a simple piece of paper," Meldrum said. "One could easily imagine mass-produced sensors for carbon dioxide or other gases using the same basic methods."

The sensor, which changes color in about one minute based on the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment, has many potential applications—from industries that make use of carbon dioxide to smart buildings. And with its paper base, the sensor is inexpensive to create and provides a simple template for .

"In smart buildings, can tell you about the occupancy and where people tend to congregate and spend their time, by detecting the carbon dioxide exhaled when we breathe," Meldrum explained. "This can help to aid in building usage and design.

"Carbon dioxide currently can be very expensive if they are sensitive enough for many applications, so a cheap and mass-produced alternative could be beneficial for these applications."

While the research demonstrates the sensing ability and performance of the technology, Meldrum noted that mass-producing such a sensor would require further design, optimization and packaging.

The research was funded by the Alberta/Technical University of Munich International Graduate School for Hybrid Functional Materials and the U of A's Future Energy Systems.

The study, "An Ultrasensitive Fluorescent Paper-Based CO2 Sensor," was published in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

Explore further

Carbon dioxide sensor can lower energy use, reduce utility costs
More information: Hui Wang et al. An Ultrasensitive Fluorescent Paper-Based CO2 Sensor, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.0c03405
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by University of Alberta
Citation: Scientists develop paper-based sensors for carbon dioxide (2020, June 2) retrieved 2 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-scientists-paper-based-sensors-carbon-dioxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chemical reactions to depict Le Chatelier's Principle (Temperature)

16 hours ago

Is there a property that defines how much water a hygroscopic salt can absorb?

22 hours ago

Online reference table for solutes?

Jun 01, 2020

Chemical kinetics lab question

May 30, 2020

Do photons, phonons and electrons have mass?

May 29, 2020

Do we need salt bridges in Electrolytic cells?

May 29, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments