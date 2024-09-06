The University of Alberta is a public university established in 1908 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The student body is approximately 36,000 comprised of full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate students. The university offers 110 master's degrees and 60+ doctoral degrees in 300 research areas. The Research Institute is noted for its work on solar energy, cultural diversity factors, nanotechnology and a host of innovative cross/discipline discoveries.

Address Public Affairs, 6th Floor, General Services Building University of Alberta Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6G 2H1 Website http://www.ualberta.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Alberta

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

