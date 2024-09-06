The University of Alberta is a public university established in 1908 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The student body is approximately 36,000 comprised of full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate students. The university offers 110 master's degrees and 60+ doctoral degrees in 300 research areas. The Research Institute is noted for its work on solar energy, cultural diversity factors, nanotechnology and a host of innovative cross/discipline discoveries.

University of Alberta

Why are we so fascinated with aliens?

Robert Smith is convinced the aliens have won. "The invasion has happened—it's all over," says the University of Alberta space historian who teaches a course on the history of extraterrestrials.

Sep 6, 2024

Mapping Martian meteorites: Tracing origins on the red planet

Researchers have identified the specific locations from which most of the approximately 200 Martian meteorites originate. They've traced the meteorites to five impact craters within two volcanic regions on the red planet ...

Aug 19, 2024

