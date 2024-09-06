Why are we so fascinated with aliens?
Robert Smith is convinced the aliens have won. "The invasion has happened—it's all over," says the University of Alberta space historian who teaches a course on the history of extraterrestrials.
Astrobiology
Sep 6, 2024
1
32
Urban planners and developers have predetermined markers of accessibility for recreational spaces, such as parks and playgrounds that might include ramps or the ability to travel to the space using public transportation.
Social Sciences
Aug 28, 2024
0
1
Researchers have identified the specific locations from which most of the approximately 200 Martian meteorites originate. They've traced the meteorites to five impact craters within two volcanic regions on the red planet ...
Planetary Sciences
Aug 19, 2024
0
121
An unusual mix of blazes sparked Alberta's fierce 2023 wildfire season, suggests a new report by experts including a University of Alberta researcher.
Environment
Aug 16, 2024
0
29
Strategies aimed at reducing methane emissions might be missing the mark because of tiny but crucial pieces of the puzzle that are often overlooked—microbes.
Environment
Aug 12, 2024
0
0
A team of researchers has gained insight into the genetic processes underpinning how plants detect twilight and the role twilight plays in plant growth.
Plants & Animals
Aug 6, 2024
0
48
A newly discovered snake species, Hibernophis breithaupti, provides rare insight into the social behavior of snakes and fills some gaps in our knowledge of the evolution of boas, or boidae. The quartet of fossilized snakes ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Jul 18, 2024
0
300
Ever noticed that a polyester T-shirt is smellier than a cotton one after you work out? New University of Alberta research now shows why.
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 8, 2024
0
78
The good news is that—statistically speaking—there is reason to believe Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will improve against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.
Mathematics
Jun 13, 2024
0
18
A pair of new University of Alberta studies show how to make firefighters' clothing safer to wear, maintain and manufacture.
Polymers
May 27, 2024
0
127