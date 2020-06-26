June 26, 2020

Designer peptides show potential for blocking viruses, encourage future study

by Torie Wells, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Designer peptides show potential for blocking viruses, encourage future study
Credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Chemically engineered peptides, designed and developed by a team of researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, could prove valuable in the battle against some of the most persistent human health challenges.

The team's findings, recently published in Nature Scientific Reports, demonstrate how researchers can engineer capable of selectively and specifically binding to polysialic acid (PSA)—a carbohydrate that is present in many and plays a key role in various physiological and pathological processes, including neurological development and disease progression.

This foundational research lays the groundwork for further study into the ability of these peptides to provide an effective vehicle for therapeutics in the treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and cancer. The team's findings suggest the peptides may also prove valuable in providing a barrier between cells and viruses, such as the one that causes COVID-19—a possibility the research team now hopes to study.

"Because these peptides bind to PSA, they also mask PSA, and could potentially be used to inhibit the binding of viruses and their entry into cells," said Pankaj Karande, an associate professor of chemical engineering, a member of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS), and one of the lead authors on this paper. "The idea is to see if these peptides could inhibit that interaction and therefore inhibit the infectivity of those viruses."

Taking inspiration from nature, Karande said the team modeled its peptides after proteins known as Sialic acid-binding immunoglobulin-type lectins, or Siglecs, which occur naturally and inherently bind to PSA.

The research laid out in the paper was also led by Divya Shastry, a former doctoral student in at Rensselaer. It was completed in collaboration with Robert Linhardt, an endowed professor of chemistry and , and Mattheos Koffas, an endowed professor of chemical and biological engineering, both of whom are members of CBIS as well. The Rensselaer team also worked with a team from Syracuse University that used computational modeling to provide the Rensselaer researchers with a molecular-level look at the peptides they designed.

"These significant and promising research advances are a prime example of how a can solve persistent human health challenges," said Deepak Vashishth, the director of CBIS.

Explore further

Experimental peptide targets COVID-19
More information: Divya G. Shastry et al, Rational identification and characterisation of peptide ligands for targeting polysialic acid, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-64088-z
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Citation: Designer peptides show potential for blocking viruses, encourage future study (2020, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-peptides-potential-blocking-viruses-future.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jun 25, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

Liquid junction potential

Jun 17, 2020

To add more ions, but not get any precipitate?

Jun 12, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Jun 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments