Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, (RPI) was established in 1824 in Troy, New York. RPI was founded on the principle of bringing the science of technology to the common needs of mankind. Today, RPI is on the cutting edge of Nanotechnology, materials science and is credited with many firsts in its 180+ years existence. RPI educates tomorrows leaders in science and technology in the world-wide marketplace. RPI is the first leading institution to offer an undergraduate degree in Video Game Design. RPI publishes reports on research, newsletters and conducts educational seminars.

Address Media Relations, 110 8th St., Troy, NY 12180-3590 Website http://www.rpi.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rensselaer_Polytechnic_Institute

