June 4, 2020

GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b coordinately regulate yield and quality

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b coordinately regulate yield and quality
A working model for the involvement of GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b in seed size, oil content and protein content during soybean domestication. Credit: IGDB

Cultivated soybeans were domesticated from wild soybeans in China over a period of 5,000 years, and then widely spread all over the world. Soybean has been a major, multiuse crop that globally makes up 56% of oilseed production and more than 25% of the protein used in food and animal feed. With the increase of world population and the change of diet structure, the global demand for soybeans is increasing year by year. Thus, breeding soybeans with higher yields is urgently needed.

Recently, the research group led by Prof. TIAN Zhixi from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology (IGDB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and collaborating institutions revealed the critical role of GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b in controlling the seed size, oil content and during the domestication and improvement of .

Population genetics showed that GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b had progressive variation and .

The researchers demonstrated that GmSWEET10a underwent a strong selection during soybean domestication using resequencing data from over 800 genotypes, which led to larger seed, increased oil content and reduced protein content in the cultivated varieties. Whereas, GmSWEET10b underwent an ongoing selection although it functioned similarly to GmSWEET10a.

The synergistic regulation of GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b on seed size, oil content and protein content were realized by transporting sucrose and hexose, thus changing the sugar distribution from seed coat to embryo.

"These discoveries will be useful to further improve the yield and quality of cultivated soybean by genetic operation or molecular design breeding, especially an amplification of GmSWEET10b," said Prof. TIAN.

The paper, titled "Simultaneous changes in seed size, , and protein content driven by selection of SWEET homologues during soybean domestication," was published online in National Science Review on May 28, 2020.

Explore further

Study suggests new targets for improving soybean oil content
More information: Shoudong Wang et al. Simultaneous changes in seed size, oil content, and protein content driven by selection of SWEET homologues during soybean domestication, National Science Review (2020). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwaa110
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: GmSWEET10a and GmSWEET10b coordinately regulate yield and quality (2020, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-gmsweet10a-gmsweet10b-yield-quality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Artificial virus stimulation/fabrication, what is our current state?

2 hours ago

What is the scientific explanation for herd immunity?

2 hours ago

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

13 hours ago

Why siphonogamy is considered to be fertilisation?

Jun 03, 2020

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

Jun 03, 2020

Are these “flaws of evolution”?

Jun 01, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments