June 22, 2020

Changing environment at home genetically primes invasive species to take over abroad

by Eric Hamilton, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Changing environment at home genetically primes invasive species to take over abroad
The copepod Eurytemora affinisis a small, ubiquitous crustacean found throughout the world’s oceans. It has also managed to invade freshwater lakes. Credit: Carol Eunmi Lee

University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists have found that a constantly fluctuating environment can enable some species to invade new areas by helping them maintain the genetic diversity they need to settle into their new homes.

And once those invasive species arrive, adaptation can take surprisingly similar paths. Evolution can act on exactly the same genomic regions, even during independent invasions across widely separated populations and on opposite sides of a continent.

The findings could make future encroachments easier to predict, a huge priority since invasive species cause hundreds of billions of dollars in damage each year. And as climate change forces more species to move or perish, the ability to predict adaptability could help us understand which organisms will survive.

Writing in Nature Ecology and Evolution on June 22, UW-Madison Professor of Integrative Biology Carol Eunmi Lee and postdoctoral researcher David Stern describe how a small crustacean from salty waters, the copepod Eurytemora affinis, was able to invade the Great Lakes and other freshwater lakes.

In the estuaries that Eurytemora call home, fluctuations in the 's salinity drive a high level of among the copepod , allowing them to survive changing conditions. When the invaders reach fresh water, that genetic diversity helped them undergo , flourish and take over.

"Fluctuating conditions in the native range probably provide a major evolutionary force enabling species to invade a new habitat," says Lee. "This is not a principle just for this one copepod, but it probably also explains why a large portion of in the Great Lakes are coming from brackish water habitats with fluctuating conditions."

Lee and Stern studied Eurytemora populations from two widely separated locations: the St. Lawrence Estuary in Quebec and the Gulf of Mexico near Texas and Louisiana. Each has gone on to invade freshwater lakes, either the Great Lakes or inland lakes upstream of the Gulf. The researchers sequenced the genomes of hundreds of copepods to investigate how they made the jump from salt water to fresh water.

"We looked for those genetic changes that were the same across these different independent invasion events," says Stern.

Changing environment at home genetically primes invasive species to take over abroad
The researchers studied small crustaceans known as copepods that hail from the St. Lawrence Estuary and the Gulf of Mexico (dark circles) and have invaded the Great Lakes or other inland lakes (light circles), during which they had to evolve to adapt to freshwater. Credit: David Stern and Carol Eunmi Lee

Where these two different populations in different locations experienced the same genetic changes, it was evidence of what's known as parallel evolution. In the case of the copepods, the two populations experience 29 times more parallel evolution than expected if it were up to chance alone, at least in places of the genome related to salinity tolerance. That trend also held across broader regions of the genome.

"That was surprising, because the Gulf and Atlantic populations are very different," says Lee. "But they have the same mutations in their native ranges, and then the same mutations independently rose in frequency in the invading populations."

The researchers then investigated how populations of Eurytemora separated by thousands of miles could retain enough genetic similarity to promote this degree of parallel evolution. Lee and Stern found that the genes that underwent parallel evolution had experienced balancing selection at home. Balancing selection promotes the maintenance of diverse alleles—variants of genes—to handle different conditions.

For Eurytemora, seasonal changes in salinity have selected for variation in genetic traits that help the crustacean survive a wide range of conditions. When the copepod made it to fresh water, it could rely on that genetic diversity to adapt to its new home.

Most of the that changed to adapt to fresh water have unknown functions. But the researchers spotted a string of genes molded by parallel with clear ties to changing salinity. One region with seven copies of an ion transporter, which can control how much sodium is pumped into a cell, had the highest density of in the copepod genomes.

"We expected that ion transporters would play a big role," says Lee. "It's going to be the number one thing that you have to do when you get to , is start pumping more ions into the cell."

The researchers believe that balancing selection likely explains a number of other invasions, especially in the Great Lakes. Other invaders, like zebra and quagga mussels, also hail from areas that experience fluctuations in salinity. As long as the environment regularly changes on a time scale longer than reproductive cycles and across generations, balancing selection—and subsequent invasion—is possible.

"Balancing selection might be a widespread evolutionary force that predisposes certain populations to evolve when they encounter evolutionary environmental change," says Lee.

Explore further

Is the outcome of evolution predictable?
More information: Evolutionary origins of genomic adaptations in an invasive copepod, Nature Ecology and Evolution, DOI: 10.1038/s41559-020-1201-y , www.nature.com/articles/s41559-020-1201-y
Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Provided by University of Wisconsin-Madison
Citation: Changing environment at home genetically primes invasive species to take over abroad (2020, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-environment-home-genetically-primes-invasive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins

1 hour ago

A Competitor to the Drake Equation

2 hours ago

w/Photo - Women survives COVID-19 w/Double Lung Transplant

3 hours ago

Necrosis Vs apoptosis

3 hours ago

Covid-19 virus disinfectant question -- Any aerosol options?

Jun 21, 2020

Are "Barn flys" house flys?

Jun 21, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments