The University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW Madison) was established in 1848 in Madison, Wisconsin. UW Madison is the flagship of the University of Wisconsin system. It enrolls more than 40,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. It is rated by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning as RU/VH which means very high research activity. UW-Madison is rated 17th among universities world-wide and 15th in the Americas by Shanghai Jiao Tong Universities ranking. UW Madison has an exceptional biochemistry, medical and science related graduate division. UW Madison is credited with discovering Vitamin A and Vitamin B by Professor McCollum and cell biologist James Thomson first isolated and cultured embryonic stem cells.

Address News and Media Relations 27 Bascom Hall 500 Lincoln Drive Madison, WI 53706-1380 Website http://www.wisc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Wisconsin-Madison

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed