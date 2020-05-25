May 25, 2020

The deep ocean is warming slowly—but dramatic changes are ahead

by University of Queensland

Life in the deep sea (>200m). Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

The world's deep oceans are warming at a slower rate than the surface, but it's still not good news for deep-sea creatures according to an international study.

The research, led by University of Queensland Ph.D. student Isaac Brito-Morales, looked at how life was responding to .

"We used a metric known as climate velocity which defines the likely speed and direction a species shifts as the ocean warms," Mr Brito-Morales said.

"We calculated the climate velocity throughout the ocean for the past 50 years and then for the rest of this century using data from 11 .

"This allowed us to compare climate velocity in four ocean depth zones—assessing in which zones biodiversity could shift their distribution the most in response to climate change."

The researchers found climate velocity is currently twice as fast at the surface because of greater surface warming, and as a result deeper-living species are less likely to be at risk from climate change than those at the surface.

"However by the end of the century, assuming we have a high-emissions future, there is not only much greater surface warming, but also this warmth will penetrate deeper," Mr Brito-Morales said.

The deep ocean is warming slowly -- but dramatic changes are ahead
Life in the deep sea (<200m). Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

"In waters between a depth of 200 and 1000 metres, our research showed climate velocities accelerated to 11 times the present rate.

"And in an interesting twist, not only is climate velocity moving at different speeds at different depths in the ocean, but also in different directions which poses huge challenges to the ways we design protected areas."

Senior researcher UQ's Professor Anthony Richardson said the team believed action must be taken to aggressively manage carbon emissions.

"Significantly reducing is vital to control warming and to help take control of climate velocities in the surface layers of the ocean by 2100," he said.

"But because of the immense size and depth of the ocean, warming already absorbed at the ocean surface will mix into .

"This means that in the deep ocean will face escalating threats from ocean warming until the end of the century, no matter what we do now.

"This leaves only one option—act urgently to alleviate other human-generated threats to deep-sea life, including seabed mining and deep-sea bottom fishing.

"The best way to do this is to declare large, new protected areas in the where damage to is prohibited, or at least strictly managed."

The research has been published in Nature Climate Change.

More information: Climate velocity reveals increasing exposure of deep-ocean biodiversity to future warming, Nature Climate Change (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0773-5 , www.nature.com/articles/s41558-020-0773-5
Journal information: Nature Climate Change

Provided by University of Queensland
