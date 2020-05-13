May 13, 2020

The makings of a crystal flipper

by Hokkaido University

crystal
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Hokkaido University scientists have fabricated a crystal that autonomously flips back and forth while changing its flipping patterns in response to lighting conditions. Their findings, published in a Chemistry Europe's journal, bring scientists closer to understanding how to build molecular robots that can prosecute complex tasks.

A multitude of self-controlled functions, such as metabolism, goes on inside our bodies night and day. Scientists want to fabricate materials and molecular architectures that can similarly function on their own.

Hokkaido University physical chemist Yoshiyuki Kageyama and collaborators had previously observed a self-driven oscillating flipping motion in a crystal formed of azobenzene molecules and oleic acid. Azobenzene molecules are formed of two rings composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by a double nitrogen bond. These molecules receive and convert the to mechanical motion, leading to the repetitive flipping motion.

The scientists wanted to better understand what drives this autonomous motion, so they conducted intensive tests on crystals composed only of the azobenzene.

They found that the molecules inside the crystals were arranged in alternating sparse and dense layers. The dense layers hold the crystal together and prevent it from decomposing, while the sparse ones enable the photoreaction.

A crystal of azobenzene showing different patterns of flipping motion depending on the polarity of light. (Kageyama Y. et al., Chemistry – A European Journal. March 19, 2020. DOI: 10.1002/chem.202000701)

The group also found the crystal flipped differently, or didn't flip, when a polarized —which oscillate in a single direction—was applied with different angles. This suggested azobenzene molecules play different roles depending on their position in the crystal; When they receive light, some molecules act as reaction centers to initiate the periodic behavior while other modulate the motion.

"This autonomous behavior represents a response to information contained in the energy source, the angle of in this case, results in a rich variety of motions," says Yoshiyuki Kageyama. "We hope our findings support further research into constructing self-governable molecular robots."

Explore further

Researchers develop light-powered molecular motors that repetitively bend and unbend
More information: Yoshiyuki Kageyama et al. Light-driven flipping of azobenzene assemblies ― sparse crystal structures and responsive behavior to polarized light, Chemistry - A European Journal (2020). DOI: 10.1002/chem.202000701
Journal information: Chemistry – A European Journal

Provided by Hokkaido University
Citation: The makings of a crystal flipper (2020, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-crystal-flipper.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do nonmetals and halogens tend to become anions?

May 12, 2020

Why we needed to define enthalpy?

May 12, 2020

Question about the quotient of the charge and mass of an electron

May 10, 2020

Electrostaticly charged materials and IPA

May 09, 2020

First ionization energy of group 1 and group 2 elements

Apr 29, 2020

Ionize hydrogen peroxide

Apr 23, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments