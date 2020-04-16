April 16, 2020

NASA finds Tropical Storm Jeruto's displaced rainfall

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds Tropical Storm Jeruto's displaced rainfall
The GPM core satellite passed over Tropical Storm Jeruto on April 16 at 12:06 a.m. EDT (0406 UTC). Winds pushed the heaviest rainfall (pink) east of the center, where it was falling at a rate of 1.6 inches (40 mm) per hour in a small area. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

NASA analyzed weakening Tropical Storm Jeruto's rainfall and found one small area of moderate rainfall displaced from the center, because of strong wind shear.

In general, is a measure of how the speed and direction of winds change with altitude. Outside winds were pushing against the storm and displacing the heaviest rainfall east of the center.

On April 15 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC), The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Tropical Storm Jeruto was barely holding onto tropical storm status with maximum sustained winds near 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph). Jeruto was located near latitude 16.2 degrees south and longitude 83.1 degrees east, about 828 nautical miles southeast of Diego Garcia.

Seven hours later, NASA gathered data on the precipitation occurring in the weakening storm. NASA has the unique capability of peering under the clouds in storms and measuring the rate in which rain is falling. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core passed over Jeruto from its orbit in space and measured rainfall rates in the storm on April 16 at 12:06 a.m. EDT (0406 UTC). Winds pushed the heaviest rainfall east of the center, where it was falling at a rate of 1.6 inches (40 mm) per hour in a small area.

Jeruto is expected to dissipate on April 16.

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes  are the most powerful weather events on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other , such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Both the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA and NASA manage GPM.

Explore further

NASA finds Tropical Storm Irondro's heavy rainfall displaced
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds Tropical Storm Jeruto's displaced rainfall (2020, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-nasa-tropical-storm-jeruto-displaced.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about variations of the Sun's path over long periods of time

23 hours ago

Disappearance of vapour trails - more warming?

Apr 15, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 14, 2020

Krakatoa erupts again, April 11, 2020

Apr 13, 2020

Better seismometry, Quiet Earth, Thanks Coronavirus

Apr 01, 2020

Mag 6.5 Earthquake near Challis, Idaho

Apr 01, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments