April 6, 2020

NASA finds Tropical Storm Irondro's heavy rainfall displaced

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds Tropical Storm Irondro's heavy rainfall displaced
The GPM core satellite passed over Tropical Storm Irondro on Apr. 6 at 2:26 a.m. EDT (0626 UTC). Heaviest rainfall (orange), located southeast of the center, was falling at a rate 1 inch (25 mm) per hour. Light rain (blue) was found throughout the rest of the storm. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

NASA analyzed Tropical Storm Irondro's rainfall and found heaviest rainfall was being pushed far southeast of the center because of strong wind shear.

NASA has the unique capability of peering under the clouds in storms and measuring the rate in which rain is falling. Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core passed over Irondro from its orbit in space and measured rainfall rates throughout the storm on Apr. 6 at 2:26 a.m. EDT (0626 UTC). Heaviest rainfall was being pushed southeast of the center where it was falling at a rate of 1 inch (25 mm) per hour. Light rain was found throughout the rest of the storm.

In general, is a measure of how the speed and direction of winds change with altitude. Tropical cyclones are like rotating cylinders of winds. Each level needs to be stacked on top each other vertically in order for the storm to maintain strength or intensify. Wind shear occurs when winds at different levels of the atmosphere push against the rotating cylinder of winds, weakening the rotation by pushing it apart at different levels. Winds from the northwest were pushing against the storm and displacing the heaviest rainfall southeast of the center.

On Apr. 6 at 4 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final warning on Irondro. Despite the wind shear, Tropical Storm Irondro had maximum sustained winds near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph). Irondro was located near latitude 26.7 degrees south and longitude 89.5 degrees east. Irondro is becoming extra-tropical and is expected to become a cold core low pressure area later in the day.

Typhoons/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other , such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Both the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA and NASA manage GPM.

Explore further

NASA examines tropical storm Fung-Wong's rainfall
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds Tropical Storm Irondro's heavy rainfall displaced (2020, April 6) retrieved 6 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-nasa-tropical-storm-irondro-heavy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

Crimson snow Algae

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments