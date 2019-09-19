September 19, 2019

NASA analyzes rainfall rates in new Tropical Storm Tapah

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA analyzes rainfall rates in new Tropical Storm Tapah
The GPM core satellite passed over strengthening Tropical Storm Tapah in the northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sept. 16, 2019 at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 UTC) and found the heaviest rainfall (pink) falling at as much as 1.6 inches (40 mm) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

Tropical Storm Tapah formed quickly in the northwestern Pacific Ocean and as it was strengthening from a depression to a tropical storm, the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed overhead from its orbit in space and measured rainfall rates throughout the storm.

NASA has the unique capability of peering under the clouds in storms and measuring the rate in which rain is falling. The GPM's core satellite passed over Tropical Storm Tapah in the northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sept. 16 at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 UTC).

GPM found the heaviest rainfall around the storm's center, where it was falling at a rate of as much as 1.6 inches (40 mm) per hour. Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center incorporate the into their forecasts.

Both the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA manage GPM.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tapah was located near latitude 23.1 degrees north and longitude 127.9 degrees east. That puts Tapah's center about 211 nautical miles south of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (46 kph) with higher gusts. Tapah is forecast to strengthen but remain a over the next several days.

Explore further

NASA finds heavy rain in new tropical storm Krosa
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA analyzes rainfall rates in new Tropical Storm Tapah (2019, September 19) retrieved 19 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nasa-rainfall-tropical-storm-tapah.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Lack of dandelions this year

8 hours ago

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

22 hours ago

Asteriod collision 65 million years ago in the Mexican Gulf

Sep 15, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Sep 10, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 09, 2019

Hurricane Rotations

Sep 08, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration