GPM finds a band of heavy rainfall in Tropical Storm Gabrielle

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite provided information about the rate in which rain was falling within the Eastern Atlantic Ocean's latest tropical storm, Gabrielle.

Tropical Depression 8 formed around 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Twelve hours later at 5 a.m. EDT on Sept. 4, the storm intensified into a tropical storm and was renamed Gabrielle.

The GPM or Global Precipitation Measurement mission's core satellite passed over Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the eastern North Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 4 at 3:56 a.m. EDT (0756 UTC). GPM found the heaviest rainfall north and east of the center where it was falling at a rate of over 40 mm (about 1.6 inch) per hour. The National Hurricane Center said of that area, "A large curved band of thunderstorms has become better defined in the northern semicircle." Lighter rainfall rates were measured around that area.

GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center noted at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gabrielle was located near latitude 20.5 degrees north and longitude 33.8 degrees west. That's about 715 miles (1,150 km) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gabrielle is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 kph), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday, with an increase in forward speed expected late in the week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars.

More information: For updated forecasts, visit: For updated forecasts, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov