April 15, 2020

NASA finds Tropical Storm Jeruto develop in Southern Indian Ocean

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds Tropical Storm Jeruto develop in Southern Indian Ocean
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided forecasters with a visible image of Tropical Storm Jeruto on April 15 shortly after it developed in the Southern Indian Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

The latest tropical cyclone to develop in the Southern Indian Ocean is no threat to land areas. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided forecasters with a visible image of Tropical Storm Jeruto on April 15, 2020.

Visible imagery from NASA satellites help forecasters understand if a storm is organizing or weakening. The visible image created by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP showed Jeruto was being affected by after it developed. Vertical wind shear, that is, winds outside of a tropical cyclone at different heights in the atmosphere (the troposphere) push against a tropical cyclone and tear it apart.

The shape of a tropical cyclone provides forecasters with an idea of its organization and strength, and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed the storm appeared elongated, as outside winds were pushing clouds away from the center of circulation.

On April 15 at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Jeruto's center was located near latitude 15.8 degrees south and longitude 84.3 degrees east. Jeruto was moving west-southwest near 10 knots (12 mph/19 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 40 knots (46 mph/76 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted (wind speeds) will increase and will likely dissipate the storm within a couple of days.

Explore further

NASA satellite finds wind shear adversely affecting tropical storm Francisco
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds Tropical Storm Jeruto develop in Southern Indian Ocean (2020, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-nasa-tropical-storm-jeruto-southern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about variations of the Sun's path over long periods of time

1 hour ago

Disappearance of vapour trails - more warming?

4 hours ago

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 14, 2020

Krakatoa erupts again, April 11, 2020

Apr 13, 2020

Better seismometry, Quiet Earth, Thanks Coronavirus

Apr 01, 2020

Mag 6.5 Earthquake near Challis, Idaho

Apr 01, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments