April 6, 2020

Insect wings hold antimicrobial clues for improved medical implants

by University of Bristol

Insect wings hold antimicrobial clues for improved medical implants
E. coli bacteria lying on a bed of nano-nails. Credit: Professor Bo Su, University of Bristol

Some insect wings such as cicada and dragonfly possess nanopillar structures that kill bacteria upon contact. However, to date, the precise mechanisms that cause bacterial death have been unknown.

Using a range of advanced imaging tools, functional assays and proteomic analyses, a study by the University of Bristol has identified new ways in which nanopillars can damage bacteria.

These important findings, published in Nature Communications, will aid the design of better antimicrobial surfaces for potential biomedical applications such as medical implants and devices that are not reliant on antibiotics.

Bo Su, Professor of Biomedical Materials at the University of Bristol's Dental School, who authored the research said:

"In this work, we sought to better understand nanopillar-mediated bactericidal mechanisms. The current dogma is that nanopillars kill bacteria by puncturing , resulting in lysis. However, our study shows that the antibacterial effects of nanopillars are actually multifactorial, nanotopography- and species-dependent.

"Alongside deformation and subsequent penetration of the bacterial cell envelope by nanopillars, particularly for Gram-negative bacteria, we found the key to the antibacterial properties of these nanopillars might also be the cumulative effects of physical impedance and induction of oxidative stress.

"We can now hopefully translate this expanded understanding of -bacteria interactions into the design of improved biomaterials for use in real world applications."

Funded by the Medical Research Council, the implications of the research are far-reaching. Prof. Su explains:

"Now we understand the mechanisms by which nanopillars damage , the next step is to apply this knowledge to the rational design and fabrication of nanopatterned surfaces with enhanced antimicrobial properties.

"Additionally, we will investigate the human stem cell response to these nanopillars, so as to develop truly cell-instructive implants that not only prevent bacterial infection but also facilitate tissue integration."

Explore further

Insect wings inspire antibacterial surfaces for corneal transplants, other medical devices
More information: J. Jenkins et al, Antibacterial effects of nanopillar surfaces are mediated by cell impedance, penetration and induction of oxidative stress, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15471-x
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Insect wings hold antimicrobial clues for improved medical implants (2020, April 6) retrieved 7 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-insect-wings-antimicrobial-clues-medical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments