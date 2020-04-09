April 9, 2020

Tie game: Ancient bit of string shows Neanderthal handiwork

by Malcolm Ritter

Neanderthal cord weaver
Photograph of the cord fragment taken by digital microscopy (the fragment is approximately 6.2 mm long and 0.5 mm wide). Credit: © C2RMF

It looked like a white splotch on the underside of a Neanderthal stone tool. But a microscope showed it was a bunch of fibers twisted around each other.

Further examination revealed it was the first direct evidence that Neanderthals could make string, and the oldest known direct evidence for string-making overall, researchers say.

The find implies our evolutionary cousins had some understanding of numbers and the trees that furnished the raw material, they say. It's the latest discovery to show Neanderthals were smarter than modern-day people often assume.

Bruce Hardy, of Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and colleagues report the discovery in a paper released Thursday by the journal Scientific Reports. The string hints at the possibility of other abilities, like making bags, mats, nets and fabric, they said.

It came from an archaeological site in the Rhone River valley of southeastern France, and it's about 40,000 to 50,000 years old. Researchers don't know how Neanderthals used the string or even whether it had been originally attached to the stone cutting tool.

Maybe the tool happened to fall on top of the string, preserving the quarter-inch (6.2 mm) segment while the rest perished over time, Hardy said. The string is about one-fiftieth of an inch (0.55 mm) wide.

  • Ancient string discovery sheds light on Neanderthal life
    Excavation of Abri du Maras.  Credit: M-H. Moncel
  • Ancient string discovery sheds light on Neanderthal life
    SEM photo of Neanderthal cord from Abri du Maras. Credit: M-H. Moncel
  • Ancient string discovery sheds light on Neanderthal life
    Close-up of modern flax cordage showing tisted fibre construction. Credit: S. Deryck
  • Ancient string discovery sheds light on Neanderthal life
    Modern cordage made from grass.  Twisted fibres can form the basis of rope, nets, fabric, and clothing. Credit: B. Hardy

It was made of fiber from the inner bark of trees. Neanderthals twisted three bundles of fibers together counterclockwise, and then twisted these bundles together clockwise to make the string. That assembly process shows some sense of numbers, Hardy said.

Paola Villa, a Neanderthal expert at the University of Colorado Museum who was not involved in the new study, noted that Hardy had previously found "tantalizing evidence" for string-making by Neanderthals. The new work now shows that directly, she said.

Explore further

New hope for spinal cord injuries
More information: Direct evidence of Neanderthal fibre technology and its cognitive and behavioral implications, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-61839-w , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-61839-w
Journal information: Scientific Reports

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Tie game: Ancient bit of string shows Neanderthal handiwork (2020, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-ancient-discovery-neanderthal-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 07, 2020

Better seismometry, Quiet Earth, Thanks Coronavirus

Apr 01, 2020

Mag 6.5 Earthquake near Challis, Idaho

Apr 01, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Apr 01, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Apr 01, 2020

Mw 7.5 coming in on my seismograph

Mar 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments