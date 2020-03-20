March 20, 2020

Heterostructure and Q-factor engineering for low-threshold and persistent nanowire lasing

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

A novel direct-indirect heterostructures is designed, where lasing emission only occurs from quantum well regions but carriers are injected from indirect regions, where recombination is suppressed. This provides a continuous 'topping-up' of carrier density in the quantum well, causing nanosecond lasing after sub-picosecond excitation. Coupled with a mm-scale optical correlation length, corresponding to an end-facet reflectivity of over 70%, these two features provide record-low room-temperature lasing thresholds for near-infrared silicon-integratable nanowire lasers Credit: by Stefan Skalsky, Yunyan Zhang, Juan Arturo Alanis, H. Aruni Fonseka, Ana M. Sanchez, Huiyun Liu and Patrick Parkinson

Semiconductor nanowire lasers are a crucial component for on-chip integrated optoelectronics. However, silicon-integrated, room-temperature, continuously-operating and electrically-pumped nanowire lasers have not yet been demonstrated. In this work, a method to achieve low-threshold quasi-four-level lasing using indirect-to-direct band scattering is shown. This is enabled by the use of a high-Q cavity, and—using a time-gated interferometry technique—the end-facet reflectivity is directly measured for the first time.

Over the past decade, the idea of photonic computing—where electrons are replaced with in microelectronic circuits—has emerged as a future technology. This promises low-cost, ultra-high-speed and potentially quantum-enhanced computing, with specific applications in high-efficiency machine learning and neuromorphic computing. While the computing elements and detectors have been developed, the need for nanoscale, and easily-integrated light sources remains unmet. Semiconductor are seen as a potential candidate, due to their small size (on the order of the wavelength of light), the possibility for direct growth onto industry-standard silicon, and their use of established materials. However, to date, such nanowire lasers on silicon have not been demonstrated to operate continuously at room temperature.

In a new paper published in Light Science & Applications, scientists from the Photon Science Institute in Manchester, UK with colleagues at University College London and the University of Warwick demonstrate a new route to achieving low-threshold silicon-integratable nanowire lasers. Based on novel direct-indirect semiconductor heterostructures enabled by the nanowire platform, they demonstrate multi-nanosecond lasing at room temperature. A key design element is the need for high-reflectivity nanowire ends; this is typically a challenging requirement, as common growth methods do not allow simple optimization for high quality end-facets. However, in this study, by employing a novel time-gated interferometer the researchers demonstrate that the reflectivity can be over 70%—around double that expected for a conventional flat-ended due to the confinement of light.

Together, the novel material structure and high quality cavity contribute to a low lasing threshold—a measure of the power required to activate lasing in the nanowires—of just 6uJ/cm2, orders of magnitude lower than previously demonstrated. Not only does this new approach provide high quality nanolasers, but the MBE growth provides a high-yield of functioning wires, with over 85% of nanowires tested working at full power without thermal damage. This high yield is critical for industrial integration of this new structure.

More information: Stefan Skalsky et al, Heterostructure and Q-factor engineering for low-threshold and persistent nanowire lasing, Light: Science & Applications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-020-0279-y
Journal information: Light: Science & Applications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Heterostructure and Q-factor engineering for low-threshold and persistent nanowire lasing (2020, March 20) retrieved 20 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-heterostructure-q-factor-low-threshold-persistent-nanowire.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
