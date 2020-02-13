February 13, 2020

Neuron-like activity detected in an unforeseen place

by Rockefeller University

Neuron-like activity detected in an unforeseen place
Calcium signaling in skin cells. Credit: Rockefeller University

The cells under Sanford M. Simon's microscope could easily be mistaken for neurons—they sport the characteristic long branches, and blips of light indicating bursts of calcium traveling from cell to cell. But looks can deceive. Members of the lab have found that neuron-like signaling exists outside of the nervous system—what you're actually seeing is skin cells known as melanocytes.

Stationed at the bottom of the skin's epidermis, melanocytes produce UV-absorbing pigment that protects keratinocytes, other found in the topmost layer. In exploring this process, Simon and Rachel Belote, a in the lab, noticed a mode of communication they didn't think such cells capable of.

"We saw that keratinocytes wrap around melanocytes, forming intimate connections that reminded us of neurons," says Simon. "And when we added a calcium sensor to the melanocytes, we saw spikes of activity, just like you see with nerve ."

In additional experiments, published in the Journal of Cell Biology, Simon and Belote identified the molecules keratinocytes secrete to trigger calcium transients in melanocytes. The two are now attempting to decode the meaning of these signals, focusing in particular on how the transfer of pigment is coordinated.

"There's a very sophisticated level of signaling going on here that we did not appreciate," says Simon. "This opens up a lot of exciting questions about the basic physiology of the skin."

Explore further

Scientists grow precursors for human pigment cells
More information: Rachel L. Belote et al. Ca2+ transients in melanocyte dendrites and dendritic spine-like structures evoked by cell-to-cell signaling, The Journal of Cell Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.201902014
Journal information: Journal of Cell Biology

Provided by Rockefeller University
Citation: Neuron-like activity detected in an unforeseen place (2020, February 13) retrieved 13 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-neuron-like-unforeseen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can a new location make you perpetually sick?

1 hour ago

About the protein shape of covid-19

2 hours ago

New virus reported from Brazil

Feb 12, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Feb 11, 2020

Virus reproduction

Feb 10, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 07, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments