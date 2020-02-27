February 27, 2020

Metals could be the link to new antibiotics

by University of Queensland

Metals could be the link to new antibiotics
23 previously unexplored compounds containing metals such as silver, manganese, zinc, ruthenium and iridium have been found to have antibacterial and antifungal activity. Credit: Angelo Frei, Institute for Molecular Bioscience, UQ

Compounds containing metals could hold the key to the next generation of antibiotics to combat the growing threat of global antibiotic resistance.

University of Queensland researchers, working with a network of international collaborators, have discovered 23 previously unexplored containing metals such as silver, manganese, zinc, ruthenium and iridium that have antibacterial and antifungal activity.

The study was led by Dr. Mark Blaskovich, Dr. Angelo Frei and Dr. Johannes Zuegg of UQ's Centre for Superbug Solutions at the Institute for Molecular Bioscience.

"This is promising research because the is struggling to keep up with the pace of bacterial resistance," Dr. Blaskovich said.

They found many of the selectively kill cells of bacteria, including the potentially deadly methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), but not human cells.

"There are around 40 in , which sounds encouraging until you compare this to the more than 1000 medicines and vaccines in clinical trials for cancer treatments," he said.

Dr. Frei said almost 75 per cent of the antimicrobial medicines under development were derivatives of known and used antibiotics, making them potentially susceptible to existing bacterial resistance.

"Finding completely new types of antibiotics in these metal-containing compounds offers promise to outwit bacterial resistance, because they likely use different mechanisms which the bacteria have not encountered previously," Dr. Frei said.

"In addition to activity against MRSA, some compounds were active against dangerous Gram-negative pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Acinetobacter baumannii, which have even fewer novel antibiotic treatments."

The research was conducted through the Community for Open Antimicrobial Drug Discovery (CO-ADD)—which was established in the labs of Professor Matt Cooper to offer a simple and free screening service to scientists worldwide with funding from the Wellcome Trust and UQ.

"We embarked on a quest to tap into the millions of compounds sitting unused on laboratory shelves, discarded because they don't fit the mould for common drug design," Dr. Blaskovich said.

"We test these compounds to see if they have an effect on bacterial and fungal pathogens.

"So far we have received and screened 300,000 compounds, including nearly 1000 metal-containing compounds, from over 300 academic groups across 47 countries."

The research team hopes the findings will bring prompt new investment in antimicrobial research.

"Many are bowing out of antibiotic research as there is little return on investment," Dr. Frei said.

"So it is vital to raise awareness that metal complexes are a prospective source of truly novel with potential for combatting antimicrobial resistance."

This has been published in Chemical Science.

Explore further

Using machine learning to find new antibiotics
More information: Angelo Frei et al, Metal complexes as a promising source for new antibiotics, Chemical Science (2020). DOI: 10.1039/C9SC06460E
Journal information: Chemical Science

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: Metals could be the link to new antibiotics (2020, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-metals-link-antibiotics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

21 hours ago

About the protein shape of covid-19

22 hours ago

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 26, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Feb 25, 2020

When to place an N95 mask on your Pt given meningitus Sx?

Feb 24, 2020

The dose makes the poison

Feb 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments