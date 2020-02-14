February 14, 2020

A key to calcium signaling: Structure of the human IP3R type 3 in its ligand-free state

by Sanjay Mishra, Vanderbilt University

3D structure
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

IP3 receptors (IP3Rs) are calcium channels found in all animal cells. By mediating calcium ion release, IP3Rs integrate signals from different cellular pathways and metabolic states. Not surprisingly, deregulation of IP3Rs causes many diseases.

In mammals, there are three subtypes of IP3Rs, of which the type 3 receptor is found predominantly in rapidly proliferating cells including several cancers. However, due to their large size and subunit diversity, the structure of IP3Rs has not yet been fully characterized.

Now, in a study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Erkan Karakas, Ph.D., and colleagues present a structure of the human IP3R type 3 in its ligand-free state.

Their structure, discovered through cryo-, identified previously unresolved local structures, the location of lipid biding sites and the presence of a self-binding peptide (SBP) that occupies the IP3 binding site and competitively inhibits IP3 binding.

The researchers concluded that the SBP could be a key molecular determinant of subtype-specific calcium signaling in IP3Rs.

Explore further

A mechanism that alters the regulation of calcium in cells could be involved in neurodegenerative disease
More information: Caleigh M. Azumaya et al. Cryo-EM structure of human type-3 inositol triphosphate receptor reveals the presence of a self-binding peptide that acts as an antagonist, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2020). DOI: 10.1074/jbc.RA119.011570
Journal information: Journal of Biological Chemistry

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: A key to calcium signaling: Structure of the human IP3R type 3 in its ligand-free state (2020, February 14) retrieved 14 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-key-calcium-human-ip3r-ligand-free.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think it's safe to have bleach go down house pipes?

9 hours ago

The van der Waals Equation: What is the exact meaning of 'volume of gas'?

11 hours ago

Difference between co-ordinate covalent bonds and ionic bonds?

14 hours ago

Burned bread ash experiment

22 hours ago

General electronic configuration of the d and f block elements

Feb 13, 2020

Why do antibonding orbitals have more energy than bonding orbitals?

Feb 12, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments